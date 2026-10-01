UK Government Confirms Free National Museum Entry Will Continue

MENAFN - USA Art News) Theannounced that national museums will maintain their free admission policy, ending speculation that international visitors might face charges., the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS), confirmed the continuation of free entry for institutions such as the, the, and

Nandy made the statement at an event held at Tate Liverpool, organized by Art Fund and the Cultural Policy Unit. This confirmation comes as the UK's free museum entry policy nears its 25th anniversary. The 15 national museums sponsored by the DCMS initially began offering free admission on December 1, 2001, under the Labour government.

The secretary emphasized that the policy ensures museums remain accessible to everyone.“They remind us of our shared history and enable us to step outside the confines of our lives,” Nandy said. She also expressed that free entry should endure“forever,” safeguarding ongoing public access to the country's collections.

This announcement resolves months of discussion over potential charges for international visitors, a debate that occurred amid broader questions about the financial sustainability of the UK's publicly funded cultural institutions. These discussions included concerns raised by a recent review of Arts Council England (ACE).

The Cultural Policy Unit, which has advocated for free entry for overseas visitors, welcomed the decision. Alison Cole, the unit's director, described the policy as having evolved into“a universal public good,” beyond simply regulating museum admissions.

Museum directors also expressed approval. Tristram Hunt of the Victoria and Albert Museum and Nicholas Cullinan of the British Museum were among the supporters. Gabriele Finaldi, director of London's National Gallery, noted that free admission has integrated museums into daily public life in the UK.“Free entry to national museums is one of the UK's greatest cultural assets,” Finaldi said.“It enables millions to visit, enjoy, and learn.”

However, not all within the museum sector have endorsed the current system. In July 2024, Mark Jones, then interim director of the British Museum, suggested a £20 admission charge for overseas visitors, proposing it as an additional revenue stream from international tourism.

The discussion surrounding museum admission is part of a wider conversation regarding cultural funding in the UK. The government recently granted regional authorities in England the power to implement an Overnight Visitor Levy, essentially a tourist tax. Cultural organizations have contended that revenue generated from this levy should be allocated to arts and cultural provisions.

We previously reported:

The UK government has confirmed that national museums in England will continue to offer free admission to all visitors, ending months of uncertainty.

Source: ARTnews