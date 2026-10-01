Jeffrey Gibson Leads September 2026 US Museum Artist Rankings

MENAFN - USA Art News)has secured the top position on the“Museum Artists” list, an index tracking living artists with the most exhibitions in US museums. The ranking is compiled quarterly by Ben Davis, using data from Artfacts, a comprehensive database for museum shows and artist career information.

Gibson's prominence is largely due to his touring exhibition,“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love,” which will continue into next year and is scheduled to open at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art in April. His substantial presence is further bolstered by his participation in 11 current group exhibitions. Kara Walker is ranked closely behind Gibson, featuring in numerous group shows. According to Davis, both artists exemplify the current curatorial ideal, creating work with a distinctive graphic style that facilitates discussions on the history of racism in the United States.

The methodology for the rankings involves assigning points: one point for each group show appearance and two to five points for larger shows, depending on their significance. Davis notes that the list for September reinforces trends observed in previous iterations, with many familiar names appearing again.

Among other notable artists, Betye Saar, who ranked high in the previous list, passed away during the summer. Alex Katz, at 99 years old, maintains a strong presence, particularly due to two concurrent major shows organized by the Colby College Museum of Art, which has a dedicated Schupf Wing for the Works of Alex Katz. Dale Chihuly is also a consistent presence, frequently featured in glass exhibitions and currently subject to a major retrospective at the Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Newer names emerging at the lower end of the list include Saya Woolfalk, Joiri Minaya, and Saif Senussi Azzuz, all of whom explore themes of personal heritage, ancestral knowledge, cross-cultural symbolism, and nature.

Major exhibitions contributing to Gibson's ranking include“Jeffrey Gibson: Power Full Because We're Different” at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA, which ran from November 3, 2024, to September 7, 2026, and“Jeffrey Gibson: They Teach Love, from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation” at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art in Eugene, OR, from September 12, 2026, to March 7, 2027.

Source: Artnet News