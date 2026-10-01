New Jersey Unveils Three Immigrant Memorials Across State

MENAFN - USA Art News) Three outdoor public art commissions by artists, andwere inaugurated this summer across New Jersey. These works are part of theproject, which aims to celebrate the contributions and cultural diversity of the state's immigrant communities.

The installations resulted from extensive consultations with over 1,000 community stakeholders. Their placements in North, Central, and South Jersey reflect the distinct cultural experiences of prominent immigrant groups in each area. For example, Ortiz's pavilion in Paterson honors the Nouri brothers and the Fattal family, two immigrant families who are well-known retail grocers in the city.

NJMML Project Director Andrew Urban highlighted the initiative's intent to foster both celebration and reflection. Urban stated in a press release,“I think the three monuments are distinguished by an awareness that celebration and reflection, which the pieces encourage, are not just secondary pursuits that can be sacrificed during times of crisis.” He also commended stakeholders for sharing their“time, perspectives, and incredibly personal stories related to being migrants and laborers.”

In addition to the installations, an upcoming symposium related to the NJMML project is scheduled for Friday, October 16, at Rutgers University's Zimmerli Art Museum.

We previously reported:

New York City's public spaces showcase diverse art installations this autumn, from oyster mounds on Governors Island to a towering corn cob on the High Line.

Source: Hyperallergic