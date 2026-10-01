Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Rhizome Celebrates 30 Years Of Internet Art With Gala And Exhibition


2026-10-01 11:08:02
(MENAFN- USA Art News) Rhizome, an organization dedicated to digital art, recently marked its 30th birthday with a gala and an art exhibition. The celebration convened notable figures from the past and present of online art.

The accompanying art show, titled“WEBSITES WEBSITES WEBSITES!”, featured web-based works by artists including Lorna Mills, Rafaël Rozendaal, Maya Man, Kim Asendorf, and Luke Shannon. Rhizome was founded shortly after the advent of the World Wide Web, quickly establishing itself as a key advocate and preserver of Internet art history.

Michael Connor, Rhizome's co-director, engaged in a conversation with Ben Davis about the evolution and prospective trajectory of art created on the internet. Davis initiated the discussion to explore the chaotic history of online art and its future direction.

Source: Artnet News

MENAFN01102026005694012507ID1111749121



USA Art News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search