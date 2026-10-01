Rhizome Celebrates 30 Years Of Internet Art With Gala And Exhibition
The accompanying art show, titled“WEBSITES WEBSITES WEBSITES!”, featured web-based works by artists including Lorna Mills, Rafaël Rozendaal, Maya Man, Kim Asendorf, and Luke Shannon. Rhizome was founded shortly after the advent of the World Wide Web, quickly establishing itself as a key advocate and preserver of Internet art history.
Michael Connor, Rhizome's co-director, engaged in a conversation with Ben Davis about the evolution and prospective trajectory of art created on the internet. Davis initiated the discussion to explore the chaotic history of online art and its future direction.
Source: Artnet News
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