Redwood AI Corp. (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ) Completes Quantum.IQ Acquisition, Adding Quantum-Resistant Cybersecurity To Its AI Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Redwood AI Corp. and may include paid advertising.

Redwood adds Quantum software, focused on cryptographic visibility, quantum-readiness assessment, and planning for migration toward post-quantum security. The acquired platform is designed for organizations in government, defense, financial services, and critical infrastructure where long-term data protection is particularly important. Redwood agreed to issue up to 14,033,558 common shares as consideration, with a portion subject to milestone conditions and escrow arrangements. The transaction expands Redwood beyond its core AI-powered chemistry platform, including Reactosphere, into a cybersecurity application tied to the anticipated transition to quantum-resistant encryption.

Redwood AI (CSE: AIRX) (OTCQB: RDWCF) (Frankfurt: Y0N) (WKN: A422EZ), developer of an AI-powered platform for real-world applications across multiple critical industries, has completed its acquisition of Quantum Technologies Inc., adding a quantum-resistant cybersecurity platform to a business that has primarily been developing artificial intelligence tools for chemistry, drug discovery and defense-related applications ( ).

The transaction makes Quantum a wholly owned subsidiary of Redwood. The Vancouver-based company had first announced a non-binding agreement in May before entering into a definitive share purchase agreement in June. The completion follows those...

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