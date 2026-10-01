Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Offers $3,000 Credit To Expand Bank Statement Mortgage Business

Beeline Holdings has launched a Rate Optimization Program, offering a $3,000 lender credit on qualifying Bank Statement mortgages. The offer applies to purchase and refinance loans of at least $250,000 locked by October 31, 2026. The program targets self-employed borrowers and people with non-traditional income who may not fit conventional mortgage underwriting. Beeline's strategic shift toward Non-Qualified Mortgage products has helped improve loan economics, according to the company. Beeline reported Q2 2026 revenue of $2.6 million, up 57% year over year, and says Q3 is shaping up to be among its strongest quarters.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), an expanding digital mortgage platform offering a quicker and easier path to homeownership, has now introduced a $3,000 lender credit for qualifying Bank Statement mortgages, seeking to expand a business line aimed at self-employed borrowers as the company reports continued momentum in its shift toward higher-margin Non-Qualified Mortgage products.

Announced September 22, the Rate Optimization Program applies to purchase and refinance mortgages of at least $250,000 that are locked by October 31, 2026. Eligible borrowers may use the credit toward qualifying closing costs, an...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN