Investornewsbreaks Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Showcases Digital Mortgage Platform And New Paths To Homeownership

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven mortgage lender and fractional equity platform, recently partnered with Emmy Award-winning Loft 100 Studios to produce a 45-minute documentary-style“Bizumentary” examining changes and challenges across the mortgage and housing markets. Having premiered through BizTV, YouToo America, YTA TV and American Forces Network, the program explores mortgage affordability, interest rates, housing inventory, alternative underwriting, automation and access to home equity, while providing Beeline an opportunity to showcase its digital mortgage platform and technology. Beeline operates through Beeline Loans, offering financing to primary homebuyers and real estate investors, with technology including its AI-powered mortgage assistant, Bob, and proprietary mortgage production engine, Hive. The company's automated platform can provide an initial qualification decision in roughly seven to eight minutes and support closings in approximately 14 to 21 days. Beeline is also targeting younger borrowers as well as homeowners with substantial accumulated equity, reflecting its broader strategy of using technology and alternative mortgage products to address evolving paths to homeownership and access to housing-related capital.

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About Beeline Financial Holdings Inc.

Beeline is a digital mortgage and financial technology company focused on transforming the way consumers access mortgage financing and home equity solutions through technology, automation and a streamlined digital experience. Beeline Loans, Inc., NMLS # 1799947, is a subsidiary of Beeline.

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