Health Insurance Has Spiked 78% In The US Since 2011

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Surging health insurance costs have compelled even healthcare workers to stop getting coverage not only for themselves but also for their staff at private facilities. Premiums climbed 78% between 2011 and 2024, a JAMA study shows.

Projections show that in 2027, insurance premiums for policies sponsored by employers are expected to rise by 8.2%. Those increases are likely to impact even entities like Astiva Health that have for long focused on addressing the needs of...

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