MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) AZIO AI Holdings (NASDAQ: AZIO) was featured in a recent article that discussed its positioning as an integrated AI compute infrastructure company focused on addressing a growing constraint on AI expansion: access to reliable power. Its strategy combines GPU system sales, AI and high-performance computing hosting, and power generation, with a power-first approach centered on a 548-acre South Texas site designed for up to 500 megawatts of behind-the-meter capacity. The company has secured approximately 11 megawatts of natural-gas power at the site, activated about 6 megawatts for an initial workload, and entered a fiber connectivity agreement with AT&T. On the hardware side, AZIO has agreed to sell up to 512 NVIDIA HGX B300 GPU systems to Power Champion Investment Limited in a transaction estimated at approximately $307 million. The company's strategy focuses on participating across the AI infrastructure value chain amid growing demand for compute and electricity.

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About AZIO AI Holdings Inc.

AZIO AI Holdings is a technology infrastructure company focused on developing, owning, and operating artificial intelligence data centers, enterprise GPU compute infrastructure, digital power solutions, and digital asset mining operations. The company operates as an integrated AI infrastructure business encompassing AI data center development, the sale and distribution of enterprise GPU systems and server infrastructure, high-performance computing solutions, power hosting, and strategic technology investments, serving enterprise and institutional customers across domestic and international markets. Through this diversified AI infrastructure strategy, the company is positioned to capitalize on the rapidly expanding global demand for AI infrastructure, compute capacity, digital power, and next-generation AI technologies.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to AZIO are available in the company's newsroom at

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