Gold's Trajectory Is Breaking Away From Traditional Correlations

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold is displaying unusual strength despite a combination of market conditions that would traditionally be expected to weigh heavily on its price. The greenback has strengthened, the Fed remains restrictive, and the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed toward 5.2%, a level not seen in roughly two decades.

This changing character of the gold market is likely to be the subject of intense analysis by enterprises like Collective Mining Ltd. (NYSE American: CNL) (TSX: CNL) as stakeholders recalibrate how they make their...

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