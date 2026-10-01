The Quantum Access Problem: How Superq Is Turning Hybrid Compute Into A Platform Enterprises Can Actually Use

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. and may include paid advertisements.

Super(TM) combines classical optimization, GPU computing and quantum processing through a commercialized hybrid computing platform powered by proprietary AI agents. SuperQ recently deployed Super Edge(TM) and its Super(TM) platform in a live U.S. defense field exercise evaluating real-time decision support, dynamic route optimization and post-quantum communications. Commercial and government-backed initiatives are expanding SuperQ's reach across financial services, U.S. defense, European public-sector markets and international quantum-computing ecosystems.

Access to advanced computing hardware is expanding rapidly. Quantum processors are increasingly accessible through cloud services, GPU capacity continues to grow across enterprise infrastructure, and classical optimization tools have become highly sophisticated. The challenge for many organizations is no longer whether these technologies exist, but how to use them together without building an internal team of specialists for every emerging computing architecture.

SuperQ Quantum Computing Inc. (CSE: QBTQ) (OTCQB: QBTQF) is focused on addressing that gap by connecting...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to QBTQF are available in the company's newsroom at

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