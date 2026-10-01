Geely Auto Group Reports 292,168 Sales In September As NEV Sales Reach Record High

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) HANGZHOU, China / Timesnewswire / October 2, 2026 – Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (0175) reported sales of 292,168 vehicles in September, its highest monthly volume so far this year and the seventh consecutive month of both year-on-year and month-on-month growth. Sales increased 7% from a year earlier and 8% from August.

New energy vehicle sales of Geely Auto Group reached a record 190,868 units in September, up 16% year on year and accounting for 65% of total sales.

For the first nine months of 2026, Geely Auto Group sold 2,235,481 vehicles, a record for the January-September period. New energy vehicle sales reached 1,326,364 units over the same period, up 14%.

Zeekr delivered 37,216 vehicles in September, an increase of 104% year on year. Lynk & Co recorded sales of 18,493 vehicles, with new energy vehicle sales reaching 17,039 units. The Geely brand sold 236,459 vehicles during the month, and Geely NEV sales reached a new monthly record of 130,479 units.

Geely Auto Group continued to expand its international business. Sales outside of China reached 106,685 vehicles in September, up 162% year on year and exceeding 100,000 units for the fourth consecutive month. New energy vehicle exports rose 403% year on year to 73,664 units, representing 69% of September overseas sales.

For the first nine months of the year, overseas sales reached a record 797,670 vehicles, an increase of 169% from the same period last year. New energy vehicle exports grew 531% to 484,086 units and accounted for 61% of total overseas sales, a significant increase from a year earlier.

Brands and core models of Geely Auto Group continued to strengthen their presence across a number of international markets.

Zeekr began large-scale shipments of the Zeekr 9X to the UAE, while the Zeekr 009 remained the best-selling battery electric MPV in Thailand and Malaysia for multiple months.

Lynk & Co continued to expand in premium segments. In August, the brand ranked first in Ecuador's premium vehicle market and third among PHEV SUV brands in Tunisia.

The Geely brand recorded sales of more than 4,500 vehicles in Australia in August. Cumulative sales also exceeded 36,000 vehicles in Brazil and 10,000 vehicles in the UK.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.