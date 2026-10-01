Crescat Capital Warns Of Market Top, Bets On $20,000 Gold

Crescat's September research letter, titled“Market Warning Signs,” highlighted a divergence in the NASDAQ Composite that the firm says signals a potential major market top. When a stock index moves higher, the stocks within it reaching new 52-week highs typically exceed those hitting new lows. That...

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