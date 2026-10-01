Evolution Nation's Voices Podcast Returns With Design, Architecture, Sports Talks

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Evolution Nation's Voices podcast will return to M7 on October 3-4 with three live conversations featuring leading figures from Qatar's design, architecture and museum sectors.

The sessions will look at the development of design culture in the region, architecture as a record of national memory, and the relationship between museums and sporting culture.

As part of Qatar Museums (QM)'s Evolution Nation campaign, Voices provides a platform for conversations with cultural leaders, artists, and practitioners whose work has contributed to Qatar's creative and cultural landscape.

The upcoming programme will take place at the M7 Learning Studio and is open to audiences through advance registration.

The programme begins on October 3 from 10am to 11.30am with The Evolution of Design Culture in the Region, featuring Design Doha director Fahad al-Obaidly.

The conversation will trace the development of a design culture rooted in the region's own histories, materials, craft traditions and contemporary practices.

Al-Obaidly will speak about the growth of Design Doha and initiatives including“Arab Design Now”, as well as the increasing visibility of designers from Qatar and across the wider region on international platforms.

Later that day, from 4pm to 5.30pm, architect Ibrahim al-Jaidah, Group chief executive and chief architect of Arab Engineering Bureau and IJAE, will join the Architecture as National Memory talk.

Drawing on decades of architectural practice in Qatar, al-Jaidah will discuss the relationship between architecture, memory, and identity, and how buildings can respond to a changing city while retaining connections to its history.

The session comes as Fire Station marks its 10th anniversary.

Al-Jaidah will revisit the conversion of the former Civil Defence building into Fire Station, now one of Doha's key spaces for artists and creative practice.

His wider body of work, including Al Thumama Stadium for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, will also provide a starting point for a discussion on the relationship between Qatari heritage and contemporary architecture.

The programme concludes on October 4 from 5pm to 6.30pm with The Role of Museums in Sports Culture, featuring 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum (QOSM) director Abdulla al-Mulla and Daniel Brown, the museum's deputy director of blade-->





Abdullah al-Mulla

Their conversation will consider how sports museums can preserve sporting history while connecting it with new generations and communities.

Drawing on their experience across museums, international sport and major sporting events, al-Mulla and Brown will discuss how 3-2-1 QOSM records Qatar's sporting milestones and places them within wider histories of sport.

The session will also look at the legacy of major sporting moments in Qatar and how museums can keep those histories accessible long after competitions have ended.

The QM noted that admission is by registration via qacreates

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