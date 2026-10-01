Boucheron Showcases Elegant Jewellery Collections At DJWE

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Boucheron, the renowned French luxury jewellery maker, is enchanting visitors with its exquisite and stunning jewellery collections at the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026.

At the exhibition, Boucheron invites visitors to experience a seamless blend of savoir-faire and heritage through its exquisite creations. Housed at the pavilion of Fifty One East, one of Qatar's premier luxury houses and a major department store, the French luxury jewellery maker is showcasing some of its latest collections, offering visitors a mesmerising collection of fine jewellery and craftsmanship.

Maison Boucheron recreates the welcoming spirit of its historic home at 26 Place Vendôme through a setting that combines the intimacy of a private residence with French architectural elegance. Round tables, vintage-inspired furnishings and nature-led details are complemented by three Art Deco-inspired VIP salons with graphic lines, rich textures and bold colour contrasts.

At the heart of the presentation are the latest Lierre de Paris creations, inspired by ivy, Frédéric Boucheron's favourite plant and a recurring motif in the Maison's archives since blade-->





PICTURES: Shaji Kayamkulam

Free-growing, resilient and unconstrained, ivy embodies the Maison's audacious spirit. The collection captures its natural movement and lifelike vitality in white gold and diamonds, while classics and novelties from Quatre, Serpent Bohème and Plume de Paon complete the showcase.

The timeless Plume de Paon collection and standout pieces from previous Histoire de Style collections, including“Signature” and“New Maharajahs,” are also taking the centre stage.

The Maharaja of Patiala came to Place Vendôme in 1929, where Boucheron had its main flagship boutique. He met Boucheron in the boutique, and he commissioned the brand to produce a beautiful collection. In 2022, Boucheron's creative director decided to recognise and re-celebrate this collection by creating one she called the New Maharajas.

Another attraction is the Peacock Feather collection. They are coloured blue to green. They are made of titanium to reduce the weight, as titanium is known for being lightweight.

Boucheron DJWE Jewellery