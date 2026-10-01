CHANEL Highlights Some Of Its Luxury Collections At DJWE 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) CHANEL, the French brand synonymous with luxury, is showcasing some of its latest collections at the ongoing Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026.

Situated at the Fifty One East pavilion, CHANEL has expanded its luxury setting, designed to highlight a dialogue between high Jewellery and watchmaking. The booth features the fashion house's signature aesthetic palette of gold, beige, white, and black, complete with textured walls and polished brass frames.

A dedicated try-on salon, mirrored surfaces evoking the iconic staircase at 31 rue Cambon that leads to Gabrielle CHANEL's apartment, and a curated library reveal the House's enduring design codes.

CHANEL brings a unique perspective to the DJWE, enabling visitors to retrace the history of its most cherished icons, renowned fine jewellery collections, and latest high-end watches.

The iconic brand is presenting some of its exquisite jewellery and watch collections, enchanting visitors. CHANEL brings a unique perspective to the DJWE, allowing visitors to retrace the history of its most cherished icons, renowned fine jewellery collections, and latest high-end blade-->

CHANEL, a French word synonymous with elegance and luxury, is showcasing several of its classic collections. The presentation features Les Signatures De Chanel, where six emblems inherited from Gabrielle Chanel are reinterpreted by the CHANEL Fine Jewellery Creation Studio, alongside selected High Jewellery pieces from Haute Joaillerie Sport and Tweed De CHANEL, Fine Jewellery creations from the Coco Crush collection and watches from the J12 and Première Galon collections.

The CHANEL booth is a major stopover for visitors eager to see its latest exotic collections-the elegant booth showcases some of the finest jewellery from the world-class brand. In addition to its jewellery collection, CHANEL is also showcasing its latest watch and perfume collections, which are unique and in high demand.

CHANEL DJWE jewellery collections