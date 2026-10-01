Mathaf Exhibition In Chile Opens Avenues For Arab-Latin American Artistic Dialogue

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The presentation of“Your Ghosts Are Mine: Expanded Cinemas, Amplified Voices” in Chile is creating new opportunities for artistic dialogue between the Arab world and Latin America, according to Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art director Zeina Arida.

The exhibition, on view at Centro Cultural La Moneda in Santiago, marks its first showing in Latin America and builds on relationships developed during the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture.

Arida told Gulf Times that bringing the exhibition to Chile allows the works to encounter audiences with their own histories and perspectives, creating new readings of themes explored by the more than 40 participating artists and filmmakers.

“Bringing 'Your Ghosts Are Mine' to Latin America for the first time extends the exhibition's scope and gives the works an opportunity to enter into new conversations,” she said.

Arida described the project as a collaborative effort involving Mathaf, the future Art Mill Museum and Doha Film Institute (DFI), with the Chile presentation providing an opportunity to extend those institutional ties beyond the Year of Culture.

She cited Chile's special significance, where the 2025 cultural partnership laid the foundation for lasting relationships.

“Presenting the exhibition at Centro Cultural La Moneda allows us to continue that exchange through contemporary art and cinema, and to deepen the institutional relationships that began during the year,” the official said.

The exhibition examines subjects including displacement, exile, memory, borders and belonging – themes Arida believes can create points of connection with audiences across Latin America.

Chile and the wider region, she noted, have their own histories of migration, displacement and profound social and political transformation, while stressing that the exhibition does not seek to equate different historical experiences.

“What is interesting for us is not to suggest that these histories are the same, but to create space for them to speak to one another,” Arida said.

She added that the combination of visual art and cinema effectively creates that space, allowing audiences to encounter different lived experiences while identifying connections across cultures.

The exhibition brings together artists and filmmakers from the Arab world, Africa and Southeast Asia.

Some video works are drawn from Mathaf's collection, while the DFI has supported several filmmakers featured in the exhibition.

Across the works, recurring questions around memory, displacement, borders, identity, loss and belonging provide points of connection without reducing the artists' experiences to a single narrative, Arida noted.

She said that the diversity of the works is an important part of the exhibition's approach.

“I hope audiences see both the connections and the differences,” Arida said, adding that the collaboration allows different artistic disciplines and perspectives to come together.

She also sees the Chile presentation as part of a longer process initiated through the Year of Culture.

“One of the most valuable outcomes of Years of Culture is the opportunity it creates for institutions to build relationships that can continue afterwards,” Arida said.

The longer-term ambition, she added, is to encourage further exchanges involving museums, curators, artists, filmmakers and researchers in Qatar, Chile and beyond.

“The Year of Culture can open the door, but what matters is how institutions on both sides continue to build on those relationships over the longer term,” she said.

dialogue Arab world Zeina Arida