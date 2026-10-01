Qatar Reaffirms Support For Somalia At UN Human Rights Council

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Geneva: The State of Qatar has reaffirmed its support for the Federal Republic of Somalia's government institutions and efforts to strengthen security and stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Speaking during an interactive dialogue on a UN human rights report on assistance to Somalia, Qatar's Acting Charge D'affaires to the UN Office in Geneva Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Fakhro said Doha stood with Somalia as it faced multiple challenges affecting its security, stability and economic development.

The statement was delivered during the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. Fakhro called for greater international solidarity and support for Somalia's national efforts, saying the country continued to face major humanitarian challenges that required a coordinated international response.

He said emergency assistance should be linked to longer-term development strategies aimed at strengthening the resilience of Somali communities. Qatar also stressed the importance of political, legislative and executive reforms that involve all sections of Somali society.

Such reforms, Fakhro said, are central to rebuilding state institutions, strengthening the rule of law and protecting and promoting human rights. Qatar welcomed an agreement between the Somali government and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to establish a human rights office in Somalia.

The agreement is intended to strengthen national capacity to protect and promote human rights while reflecting the priorities and needs identified by the Somali government. Fakhro also welcomed measures taken by Somalia to implement its Transitional Human Rights Plan for 2025-2026 and establish an independent national human rights commission.

He called for continued technical assistance to strengthen Somalia's human rights institutions and help the country meet its national and international obligations.