Minister Of State At The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Minister Of Uruguay Sign Letter Of Intent On International Mediation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Montevideo: The State of Qatar and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay have signed a letter of intent aimed at strengthening cooperation in international mediation, as the two countries seek to expand coordination on the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

The agreement was signed in Montevideo on Thursday following a meeting between Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay HE Mario Lubetkin.

The two officials discussed bilateral relations and ways to deepen cooperation, as well as a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

HE Al Khulaifi highlighted the role of mediation in resolving international disputes through peaceful means and in creating conditions for sustainable peace, development and prosperity.

He described the letter of intent as an important step towards closer cooperation between Qatar and Uruguay on mediation, saying it would create opportunities for exchanging expertise and supporting dialogue and peaceful conflict-resolution efforts.

The Qatari official also stressed the importance of supporting international efforts to promote security and stability in Latin America.

The meeting was attended by HE Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti.

The agreement adds to Qatar's diplomatic engagement in mediation, an area in which Doha has sought to facilitate dialogue in a number of international and regional conflicts.