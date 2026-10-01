Qatar Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack On Power Distribution Station Serving Prophet's Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Houthi group's targeting of a power distribution station in Madinah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that serves the Prophet's Mosque and civilian facilities.

Qatar considers the attack a serious violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, a clear provocation to the sentiments of Muslims, an unacceptable disregard for civilian lives, a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, and a blatant breach of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the State of Qatar's categorical rejection of attacks against holy sites, civilian objects and civilians, and underscores the need for the immediate cessation of such irresponsible acts.

The Ministry also reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all legitimate measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity and interests.

It affirms that Saudi Arabia's security is an integral part of Qatar's security and the collective security framework of the Gulf Cooperation Council states.