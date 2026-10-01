Operation Economic Outcast Targets Illicit Funding In Iran's Rail And Automotive Sectors

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States continues to increase economic pressure on Iran under Operation Economic Outcast. Today's sanctions target networks in the Middle East, East Asia, and Europe that operate in Iran's rail, automotive, and metals industries and help Iran evade sanctions and access international markets. The Department of the Treasury also added the Iranian automobile and rail industry to its list of sector-based determinations, enabling action against those who operate in these sectors.

This action is part of the U.S. government's broader strategy to deny the Iranian regime the resources it needs to threaten regional stability, sponsor terrorism, and advance its military ambitions.

The United States will not stand by while Iran's corrupt leadership exploits the country's industrial base - including state-owned rail companies, automakers, and metals producers - to sustain a regime that spreads instability and terror throughout the Middle East and beyond.

The Department of State is working closely with countries to close off every avenue Iran uses to generate illicit revenue and ensure that governments and businesses around the world understand the risks of doing business with the Iranian regime.

OFAC is issuing two new sectoral sanctions determinations under E.O. 13902, covering Iran's automotive and rail sectors, allowing it to target any entity or individual operating in these areas. Today's designations are made under E.O. 13902 and E.O. 13871, which also covers Iran's steel and mining sectors. For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's Press Release.