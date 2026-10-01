TRON DAO Leads The Conversation On Real World Assets At Korea Blockchain Week 2026

TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), moderated a panel at Korea Blockchain Week 2026 in Seoul on the growth of Real World Assets. The conference, hosted by FACTBLOCK from September 30 to October 1, is one of Asia's largest digital asset gatherings, bringing together founders, investors, institutions and policymakers.

Held on the BitGo Stage, the panel“More Assets, More Geos: How RWAs Are Eating the World” was moderated by TRON DAO Research Manager Sam Reynolds and featured Francesco Fabracci, Head of Tokenization Expansion at Tether; Chef Kids, CEO of Pancake Swap; and Brian Smith, President of the Jito Foundation.

The panel brought together perspectives from stablecoin issuance, decentralized finance and blockchain infrastructure to examine the expansion of tokenization across asset classes and markets. At the heart of that opportunity is a practical challenge: making tokenized assets easy to access, trade and use across borders, while building the liquidity and investor confidence needed for sustained adoption.

For TRON DAO, stablecoins provide a foundation for that broader ambition. The next step is to build on the familiarity of tokenized dollars and expand access to other financial assets. Hosting the discussion at Korea Blockchain Week reflected TRON DAO's commitment to bringing the industry together around real-world uses of blockchain.

For more information about TRON's initiatives and upcoming events, please visit TRON DAO's official website.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Today, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of October 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 406 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDA | X | YouTub | Telegra | Discord | Reddi | GitHu | Mediu | Foru

Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

