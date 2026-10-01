Social Security's 2027 COLA Will Be Announced Oct. 14 - Here's What Determines The Final Number

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Millions of Social Security recipients are less than two weeks away from learning how much their benefits will increase next year. The 2027 Social Security COLA will become calculable on Oct. 14, when the government releases the final inflation number needed to determine the increase. Current estimates point toward a larger adjustment than the 2.8% beneficiaries received for 2026, but the official number isn't known yet. That's because Social Security doesn't simply use the latest annual inflation rate or whatever prices happen to be doing in October. One specific measurement from July, August and September determines the answer, and September is the final missing piece.

The Number Everyone Is Waiting for Arrives Oct. 14

The Bureau of Labor Statistics has scheduled its September Consumer Price Index report for 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. That report will include September's Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, better known as the CPI-W, which Social Security uses to calculate its annual COLA.

The Social Security Administration currently says it will announce the next COLA in October, while The Senior Citizens League says the official 2027 announcement is expected Oct. 14 after the CPI data arrive. The timing isn't arbitrary: September completes the third quarter, which is the period required under the COLA formula. Until that final CPI-W figure is published, any 2027 Social Security COLA percentage you see is still an estimate.

Social Security Uses the CPI-W, Not the CPI-U You Usually Hear About

When inflation makes the news, the number most commonly reported is the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, or CPI-U. Social Security instead uses the CPI-W, which measures price changes based on spending patterns associated with urban wage earners and clerical workers.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the CPI-U represents more than 90% of the U.S. population, while the CPI-W covers a narrower population. That distinction sometimes frustrates retirees because the index wasn't specifically designed around the spending habits of older Americans, particularly their health care expenses. Still, under current law, CPI-W is the measurement that determines the Social Security COLA, so that's the number to watch on Oct. 14.

July and August Have Already Filled In Two-Thirds of the Formula

We already know two of the three numbers that will determine the 2027 Social Security COLA. The CPI-W index was 327.104 in July 2026, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest CPI data show that CPI-W was 3.5% higher in August than a year earlier. The August index itself reached 328.481, compared with 327.104 in July, according to CPI-W data published by BLS. Those numbers don't mean Social Security simply averages the 3.4% and 3.5% annual inflation rates and then adds September's annual percentage.

Instead, SSA averages the actual CPI-W index values for July, August, and September and compares that three-month average with the corresponding third-quarter average from the last year in which a COLA became effective.

The 2025 Number to Beat Is 317.265

The comparison point for the upcoming calculation is the third-quarter CPI-W average from 2025. Social Security's official COLA calculation shows that the average for July, August and September 2025 was 317.265. To determine the next COLA, SSA will calculate the average of the three CPI-W readings for July through September 2026 and measure its percentage increase over 317.265.

The result is rounded to the nearest one-tenth of 1%, which becomes the COLA applied to benefits. This year we already know July and August, meaning one September index number will effectively complete the entire calculation.

Why September Can Still Move the Final COLA

With two of three months already recorded, September can't completely rewrite the inflation story, but it can still move the final adjustment. The August CPI report showed that energy prices increased during the month, with gasoline among the categories contributing to the change in consumer costs. Shelter, food, medical care, transportation, and other categories can also move the indexes used to track consumer prices.

A higher-than-expected September CPI-W would pull the third-quarter average upward, while a weaker reading would pull it down. That's why beneficiaries shouldn't treat any current 2027 Social Security COLA forecast as an official benefit increase before the Oct. 14 report.

One Current Estimate Puts the Increase at 3.5%

The Senior Citizens League released its final pre-announcement forecast in September and projected a 3.5% COLA for 2027. That's down slightly from the group's 3.6% estimate following the July inflation report and would be 0.7 percentage points higher than the 2.8% adjustment beneficiaries received for 2026. A 3.5% increase would add $52.50 per month to a $1,500 benefit, $70 to a $2,000 benefit and $87.50 to a $2,500 benefit before deductions.

Over a full year, those increases would amount to approximately $630, $840 and $1,050, respectively, giving retirees a more useful way to think about what a seemingly small percentage change could mean for their household budget. Those examples are useful for planning, but 3.5% remains a forecast until September's CPI-W makes the calculation official.

Your Actual Increase Depends on Your Current Benefit

A COLA isn't a flat dollar bonus handed equally to every Social Security recipient. It's a percentage adjustment, so someone with a larger existing benefit generally receives a larger dollar increase than someone collecting a smaller check. Social Security says the 2.8% COLA for 2026 raised the estimated average retired-worker benefit from $2,015 to $2,071, an increase of about $56 per month.

If the 2027 Social Security COLA ultimately lands near current projections, beneficiaries can get a rough estimate of their gross increase by multiplying their current monthly benefit by the announced percentage. The amount that actually reaches a bank account can differ, however, because Medicare premiums and other deductions may change at the same time.

Medicare Could Take Back Part of the Increase

For beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Part B, the COLA percentage alone won't tell them how much additional money they'll actually have to spend in 2027. The standard Part B premium is $202.90 per month in 2026, and the 2026 Medicare Trustees Report estimates that it could rise to $209.50 in 2027, although the final 2027 premium has not yet been announced.

If that estimate proves accurate, the $6.60 monthly increase would absorb part of a beneficiary's Social Security COLA, particularly for someone receiving a relatively small monthly benefit. Most beneficiaries whose Part B premiums are deducted from Social Security are also protected by a statutory“hold harmless” provision that generally prevents a Part B premium increase from reducing their Social Security payment from one year to the next, although the protection doesn't apply to everyone.

When the official COLA arrives, retirees should therefore wait for the final Medicare premium information before assuming the entire gross increase represents new spending money.

The COLA Doesn't Measure Whether Retirees Personally Broke Even

One common misconception is that a 3.5% COLA, for example, means every retiree's personal expenses increased exactly 3.5%. The CPI-W tracks changes across a broad basket of goods and services, while an individual household might spend far more than average on rent, insurance, prescriptions, food or electricity. Someone whose homeowners insurance jumps 15% can feel significantly more financial pressure than the national inflation rate suggests, even if other prices barely move.

Conversely, a retiree with a paid-off home and relatively low health expenses may experience a very different personal inflation rate. The 2027 Social Security COLA is therefore an inflation adjustment based on a national formula, not a customized calculation of how much your own cost of living changed.

Use the COLA to Recheck Your 2027 Budget

Once the official percentage is announced, retirees can do more than calculate how much their Social Security check might increase. Start with your current gross benefit, apply the COLA, and then compare that additional income with expenses you already know could change next year, including Medicare premiums, prescription costs, insurance, property taxes, rent and utilities.

Someone expecting an extra $70 per month, for example, may discover that several relatively small increases consume much of the additional $840 in annual Social Security income. That doesn't make the COLA meaningless; it means the adjustment is intended to help benefits keep pace with inflation rather than create a true raise in purchasing power. Looking at the increase as part of an entire household budget gives retirees a much clearer picture than focusing on the headline percentage alone.

Oct. 14 Is the Date That Turns Estimates Into Math

Between now and Oct. 14, beneficiaries will probably see plenty of headlines predicting what next year's increase will be. The most useful approach is to remember the three numbers behind the calculation: July's CPI-W of 327.104, August's 328.481, and the September figure that hasn't been released yet. Once that last number arrives, the three-month average can be compared with the 2025 third-quarter average of 317.265, and the 2027 Social Security COLA can be calculated rather than predicted. Retirees can then use the official percentage to start estimating next year's gross Social Security income while keeping Medicare deductions and other household cost increases in mind. For anyone living primarily on Social Security, that final step (comparing the increase with actual 2027 expenses) may matter considerably more than whether the headline COLA ends up being 3.4%, 3.5% or 3.6%.

What size COLA would make a noticeable difference in your monthly budget for 2027?