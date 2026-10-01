The Baby Boomer Population Is Shrinking - Here's How Many Are Left In The U.S.

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For decades, Baby Boomers were America's demographic giant, influencing everything from suburban housing and the workplace to retirement planning and Social Security. Now that enormous generation is getting smaller, and in 2026 its oldest members are turning 80 while its youngest are 61 or 62, depending on their birthday. Roughly 66 million Baby Boomers remain in the United States based on the latest population data and estimates, a significant decline from the generation's peak. That shrinking Baby Boomer population isn't merely an interesting demographic statistic because it has implications for housing, inheritances, health care, retirement programs, and the labor force. Understanding what is happening starts with separating the number of babies originally born during the boom from the number of people from those birth years who live in America today.

About 76 Million Babies Were Born During the Baby Boom

The Pew Research Center defines Baby Boomers as people born from 1946 through 1964, the period following World War II when U.S. births surged dramatically. About 76 million babies were born in the United States during those 19 years, according to National Center for Health Statistics data analyzed by Pew. The boom accelerated quickly, from about 3.4 million births in 1946 to more than 4 million annually during much of the 1950s and early 1960s. Births peaked at roughly 4.3 million in both 1957 and 1959 before eventually declining enough for 1964 to become the conventional endpoint of the generation. But that original 76 million figure isn't the number of Baby Boomers who would ultimately live in America because immigration and mortality continually changed the cohort's size.

The Baby Boomer Population Actually Grew for Decades

It sounds counterintuitive, but the Baby Boomer population didn't immediately start shrinking once the generation's final babies were born. Pew's analysis of U.S. Census Bureau population estimates and projections shows that approximately 72.5 million Boomers lived in the United States in 1964, accounting for an extraordinary 37% of the country's population. Immigration subsequently added people born from 1946 through 1964 to the U.S. population, helping offset deaths within the generation. As a result, the total number of U.S. residents in those birth years ultimately peaked at roughly 79 million in 1999, according to Pew. That distinction explains why you may encounter different numbers when reading about how many Baby Boomers America originally had.

Roughly 66 Million Boomers Remain Today

The latest numbers show how much the picture has changed since that 1999 peak. Pew calculated that approximately 67 million Baby Boomers remained as of July 1, 2024, representing about 20% of the U.S. population at the time. The Census Bureau's Vintage 2025 estimates now provide population counts by individual age through July 1, 2025, when Boomers were approximately ages 60 to 79, putting the cohort at roughly 66 million people. That means the generation has lost around 13 million members from its late-1990s population peak, although immigration continues to affect the total as deaths reduce it. The figure will increasingly move downward because even immigration is unlikely to offset mortality as tens of millions of Boomers enter their 70s, 80s and eventually 90s.

The Financial Impact Won't Be Equal for Every Family

The enormous amount of wealth associated with Baby Boomers can make it sound as though nearly every younger family is eventually in line for a sizable inheritance, but the numbers tell a more complicated story. A 2026 Pew Research Center analysis found that the median Baby Boomer-headed household had about $432,200 in wealth in 2022, while the wealthiest 10% of Boomer households controlled 71% of the generation's total wealth. That means many families could see relatively modest transfers, particularly after years of retirement spending, health care, long-term care, taxes, and other expenses reduce what remains. For adult children, the safer financial strategy is to build retirement savings, emergency funds, and home-buying plans without assuming a parent's house or investment account will eventually become theirs. For Boomers themselves, the demographic shift is another reason to review beneficiaries, estate documents, long-term-care plans, and account records now rather than leaving those decisions for family members during a crisis.

2026 Marks a Major Milestone for the Generation

January 2026 brought a milestone that makes the demographic transition particularly visible: the first Baby Boomers began turning 80. Someone born in 1946-the first year of the standard Boomer definition-reaches that birthday this year, while someone born in 1964 is turning 62. This means the entire Baby Boomer population is now either approaching traditional retirement age, already beyond it, or well into retirement. The Census Bureau reported in its 2025 age and sex analysis that the population pyramid still shows a noticeable bulge among people roughly ages 61 through 79, even though the generation has become less visually dominant as mortality increases. The demographic shift will become more pronounced over the next decade as larger portions of that bulge move into advanced ages.

America's 65-and-Older Population Is Still Growing

Here's where the numbers can seem contradictory: the number of Baby Boomers can decline even while America's older population continues growing. The Census Bureau reported that the population age 65 and older reached 61.2 million in 2024, up 3.1% from the previous year and 13% from 2020. That's largely because younger Boomers continue crossing the 65-year threshold even as older members of the generation die. Census data show that adults 65 and older represented 18% of the nation's population in 2024, compared with only 12.4% in 2004. In other words, a shrinking generation can simultaneously produce a growing senior population while its younger members continue aging into that category.

Social Security Will Feel the Demographic Shift

The size and age of the Baby Boomer population matters enormously for programs built around retirement. The first Boomers reached age 65 in 2011, and millions have subsequently moved from being workers paying Social Security payroll taxes to retirees potentially collecting benefits. That transition doesn't mean Social Security operates like an individual account where someone's own payroll contributions are stored until retirement; current workers' payroll taxes primarily finance current benefits. As the ratio between workers and beneficiaries changes, policymakers face greater pressure over how to finance promised benefits over the long term. For an individual household, that makes understanding your own Social Security claiming options, retirement savings and expected expenses more useful than simply watching national population totals.

Housing Could Be One of the Biggest Places to Watch

Boomers also accumulated homes during decades when the American housing market expanded dramatically, which makes their demographic decline relevant to younger generations. Some older homeowners will sell and downsize, others will move into senior housing or live with relatives, and homes will also transfer to heirs after owners die. But don't assume this automatically means millions of inexpensive houses will suddenly flood the market because where those homes are located matters enormously. A home released onto the market in a rural county losing population doesn't solve a housing shortage in a fast-growing metropolitan area several states away. Still, the gradual transition of property from the Baby Boomer population to younger households could become one of the defining financial stories of the 2030s and 2040s.

A Massive Transfer of Assets Is Happening Gradually

Homes aren't the only assets involved as Boomers age. Retirement accounts, brokerage accounts, businesses, insurance proceeds, and personal property will increasingly move to spouses, children, charities, and other beneficiaries over the coming decades. For families, the important preparation isn't guessing exactly how large a future inheritance might be but making sure basic estate-planning details are organized. Beneficiary designations, wills, powers of attorney, and clear records showing where important financial accounts exist can prevent enormous headaches during an emergency or after a death. Families should also be cautious about building retirement or home-buying plans around an inheritance that may ultimately be reduced by long-term care, medical expenses, or simply a parent's need to support a long retirement.

The Generation Won't Disappear Overnight

Demographic change happens much more slowly than dramatic headlines sometimes suggest. Earlier Census Bureau projections estimated about 65.3 million members of the Baby Boom cohort would remain in 2026 and roughly 64.1 million in 2027, although projections aren't the same thing as measured population estimates and are periodically updated. Pew's newer analysis notes that Census projections still show approximately 1 million Boomers living in the United States in 2062, when the youngest members would be 98. So the story isn't that Boomers are suddenly disappearing; it's that one of America's historically largest generations has entered a decades-long demographic contraction. That distinction matters when discussing everything from Medicare demand to housing supply because the changes will unfold unevenly rather than all at once.

America's Demographic Giant Is Entering a New Era

The numbers put the transformation into perspective: about 76 million Baby Boom babies were born in the United States, the U.S. population born during the Boomer years later peaked around 79 million, and roughly 66 million members of those birth years remain today. The oldest are turning 80 in 2026, while the youngest won't reach 65 until 2029, meaning America is still in the middle of the generation's transition into older age. For households, that shift can affect decisions involving retirement savings, Social Security, caregiving, housing, and estate planning long before it shows up dramatically in national statistics. The shrinking Baby Boomer population will reshape America gradually, one retirement, home sale, inheritance, and family transition at a time.

Have you noticed the aging Baby Boomer generation changing housing, retirement, or caregiving in your own family or community?