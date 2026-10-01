8 Reasons Seniors Over 70 May Struggle To Find Affordable Life Insurance

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Shopping for life insurance at 72 or 75 can produce some sticker shock, especially if you remember buying inexpensive term coverage decades earlier. The problem isn't necessarily that insurers don't want older customers; it's that the financial calculation behind a policy changes dramatically as the applicant ages. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners notes that the risk of death increases with age, which helps explain why premiums generally climb as policyholders get older. Health history, coverage amount, policy type and even how long you want coverage can further change what you'll pay. If you're searching for life insurance over 70, these eight issues help explain why affordable options may suddenly seem harder to find.

1. Age Changes the Insurance Company's Risk Calculation

Life insurance pricing is fundamentally based on the likelihood that the insurer will eventually have to pay a death benefit, and age is an important part of that calculation. A healthy 35-year-old buying a 20-year term policy presents a very different risk than someone applying for new coverage at 72.

The NAIC specifically reminds consumers that life insurance becomes more expensive as they get older and recommends comparing insurers for affordable coverage. That doesn't mean a 70-year-old automatically faces an unaffordable premium, because underwriting and pricing vary considerably among companies. It does mean waiting another five or 10 years to shop for coverage can materially change the available options.

2. Some Term Policies Aren't Available at Every Age

Term insurance is often attractive because it generally offers more death-benefit protection per premium dollar than permanent insurance, particularly during the early years of a policy. But life insurance over 70 shoppers may discover that some companies limit which term lengths they'll issue at older ages. The NAIC explains that term policies commonly cover specified periods such as 10 or 20 years or provide coverage until a particular age.

Consumers also need to ask whether a policy can be renewed and whether they'll lose the right to renew once they reach a certain age. Someone wanting a long-term policy at 75 may therefore encounter fewer choices than someone purchasing the same type of coverage at 50.

3. Health Problems Can Push Premiums Higher

Getting older doesn't automatically mean being unhealthy, but many people accumulate medical diagnoses, prescriptions, and treatment histories as the decades pass. Traditional underwriting may consider health information when determining whether an applicant qualifies and what premium classification they'll receive. The NAIC cautions that changes in health can affect both a person's ability to obtain a new policy and the premium they pay.

Conditions don't necessarily result in rejection, because insurers have different underwriting standards and some policies require less medical information than others. However, a senior managing several chronic conditions may find that the inexpensive advertised rate isn't the rate actually offered after underwriting.

4. Permanent Coverage Usually Costs More

Some older shoppers turn toward whole or universal life when the term coverage they want isn't available, but that introduces another affordability challenge. Unlike term coverage, permanent insurance can remain in force for life if its requirements are satisfied and may accumulate cash value.

Those additional features come at a price, with the NAIC explaining that permanent insurance tends to carry higher premiums because of its savings component and long-term protection. That can create a difficult tradeoff for retirees living primarily on Social Security, pensions, or retirement-account withdrawals. A policy isn't financially protective if its premium becomes so burdensome that the owner eventually has to let it lapse.

5. A Large Death Benefit Gets Expensive Quickly

Someone may walk into an insurance conversation saying they want $500,000 of life insurance over 70 because that's what they carried while raising a family. The better starting point is asking whether they still need anything close to $500,000. The NAIC recommends considering factors such as income replacement, final expenses, debts, dependents, and other financial obligations when determining the appropriate amount of insurance.

A retiree with a paid-off mortgage, financially independent children and substantial savings may have a very different insurance need than someone supporting a spouse or carrying significant debt. Reducing the requested death benefit to match the actual financial need can sometimes make coverage considerably more manageable.

6. Guaranteed-Issue Convenience Can Come With Tradeoffs

Seniors who have difficulty qualifying for traditionally underwritten coverage may encounter policies marketed as requiring no medical examination or guaranteeing acceptance within certain age limits. That convenience doesn't mean consumers should stop comparing costs, death benefits, waiting periods and policy terms.

Some policies designed around easier qualification offer relatively modest death benefits, making them better suited to final expenses than replacing hundreds of thousands of dollars of income or assets. The NAIC recommends understanding exactly how a policy works, what it pays, and what portions of its costs or benefits are guaranteed before purchasing coverage. When evaluating life insurance over 70, easier approval shouldn't be confused with automatically getting the best financial value.

7. Replacing an Existing Policy Can Backfire

A senior who already owns life insurance should be particularly careful before canceling it in hopes of finding something cheaper. FINRA warns that replacing an existing policy can sometimes mean losing accumulated value, restarting surrender-charge periods or paying higher premiums because your health has deteriorated since the original coverage was purchased. The NAIC likewise advises consumers not to cancel existing insurance until replacement coverage has actually been obtained.

Imagine buying a policy at 55, canceling it at 72 and then discovering that a medical condition makes equivalent new coverage dramatically more expensive. Before replacing anything, compare the guaranteed benefits, premiums, cash value, and future costs of both policies side by side.

8. You May Be Shopping for Insurance You No Longer Need

Perhaps the most overlooked reason life insurance over 70 seems expensive is that some retirees are trying to solve a financial problem that no longer exists. Life insurance can make tremendous sense when a spouse depends on your earnings, children need support, a mortgage remains unpaid, or your death would create a serious financial burden.

But the NAIC specifically notes that older adults whose homes are paid off and children are financially independent may find they need less (or potentially no) life insurance as they age.

Savings and other assets might already be sufficient to handle funeral costs or provide money for heirs, depending on the household's circumstances. Before paying a large premium, calculate the financial gap your death would actually leave and determine whether insurance is the most efficient way to fill it.

The Cheapest Policy Isn't Always the Best Answer

Finding affordable life insurance over 70 may require shopping multiple insurers, considering a smaller death benefit, and being realistic about how long coverage is actually needed. Seniors should compare premiums they can comfortably sustain rather than focusing only on the largest benefit an insurer is willing to offer. Anyone who already has coverage should be particularly cautious about replacing it, because today's age and health will factor into the price and availability of a new policy. Most importantly, retirement is a good time to recalculate the purpose of life insurance rather than automatically replacing the amount you carried during your working years.

If life insurance became significantly more expensive after 70, would you reduce your coverage, keep paying the higher premium or rely more heavily on savings instead?