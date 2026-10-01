Your Parents Are Spending Your“Inheritance” On Travel - Do Adult Kids Have Any Right To Care?

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Your parents just booked another cruise; they're talking about spending three weeks in Europe next summer, and you're quietly doing the math on what all that travel is costing. Maybe you've even caught yourself thinking,“They're spending my inheritance.” It's an uncomfortable thought, but plenty of families eventually confront some version of this conflict as parents enjoy retirement while their adult children worry about what will be left behind. Those concerns aren't entirely unreasonable, especially when future medical care and long-term financial security remain uncertain, but parents spending inheritance isn't really the right way to describe what's happening. Until that money actually becomes an inheritance, it belongs to your parents, and the more useful question may be whether they can afford the lifestyle they're choosing.

It Isn't Your Inheritance Yet

An expected inheritance isn't the same thing as money sitting in your bank account, even if your parents have repeatedly told you that you'll eventually receive what's left. Parents who are mentally capable of managing their finances generally remain free to spend their own assets, whether their adult children approve of those purchases or not.

Legal authority to manage another person's finances usually requires something more, such as being appointed under a power of attorney, serving as a trustee, or receiving authority through a court proceeding. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau provides specific guidance for people who actually have those fiduciary responsibilities because managing someone else's money creates serious duties to that person. Unless you're in such a role, parents spending inheritance is really parents spending their own money.

Travel Is a Major Priority for Many Older Americans

Your parents aren't unusual if retirement has made them want to see more of the world rather than protect every dollar for their heirs. AARP's 2026 travel research found that 64% of adults age 50 and older expected to take at least one leisure trip in 2026, and 86% ranked travel among their top three spending priorities.

Expected travel spending climbed from $6,847 in 2025 to $7,292 in 2026, with adults ages 60 to 69 showing the largest increase. For someone who spent 40 years working, raising children, paying a mortgage, and putting off bucket-list destinations, using retirement savings for experiences may be exactly what that money was intended to accomplish. An adult child may prefer that $7,000 remain invested, but that doesn't automatically make taking the trip financially irresponsible.

You Can Care About Whether They'll Run Out of Money

There is an important difference between worrying about your inheritance and worrying about whether your parents will remain financially secure. If parents are spending $25,000 annually on travel while withdrawing more from retirement accounts than their plan can reasonably sustain, adult children have a legitimate reason to start a conversation. That's particularly true if the parents would expect their children to pay their bills, provide housing, or cover care expenses after the savings disappear.

Fidelity's retirement spending guidance notes that retirees planning a more active lifestyle may need to increase their expected annual retirement budget significantly compared with someone planning a quieter retirement. Instead of asking,“How much are you leaving us?” adult children might ask,“Have you calculated whether your savings can support the lifestyle you want for the rest of retirement?”

Future Health Costs Can Change the Math Quickly

One reason extravagant spending can make adult children nervous is that today's healthy 68-year-old traveler could eventually face substantial medical expenses. Fidelity estimated in 2026 that a 65-year-old retiring that year could spend an average of approximately $185,500 on health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. That estimate assumes Original Medicare and doesn't include every potential expense, including long-term care, so a family's actual costs can differ considerably.

Parents don't necessarily need to cancel vacations because they might someday become sick, but their retirement plan should account for health insurance, deductibles, prescription costs, and a reasonable reserve for unexpected expenses. That's a much stronger argument for discussing parents spending inheritance than simply wanting a larger check someday.

The Real Conflict May Be About Expectations

Family money fights often become especially bitter when nobody clearly explains what they expect from everyone else. Imagine parents with $900,000 saved who spend aggressively during their 60s and 70s because they assume their children will care for them if their money eventually runs low. Their adult daughter may be making financial sacrifices of her own (saving for retirement, helping children through college, or paying a mortgage), while believing her parents have enough assets to support themselves.

Suddenly, their spending decisions aren't occurring in isolation because they've quietly built their future financial plan around someone else's willingness to help. Families don't need to share every bank balance, but parents and children should discuss whether financial support is expected later.

Being Named in a Will Doesn't Give You Financial Control Today

An adult child may know they're the primary beneficiary of a parent's estate and still have no authority over that parent's current spending. Even having a financial power of attorney doesn't mean the parent's assets become yours. The CFPB explains that someone acting as a fiduciary must manage another person's money for that person's benefit, keep the assets separate, and maintain good records.

In other words, even an adult child legally managing a parent's money generally isn't supposed to preserve the largest possible inheritance for themselves. Their responsibility is to protect the parent's interests, which can include paying for things that make the parent's life better.

There Are Times When Spending Changes Should Raise Concern

Not every expensive vacation is simply a retiree enjoying life, and adult children shouldn't ignore dramatic financial changes that seem out of character. The CFPB advises families to pay attention to unusual changes in spending or investments because they can sometimes signal confusion, diminished financial capacity, or financial exploitation. A parent suddenly wiring thousands of dollars to a new romantic partner, repeatedly buying questionable investments, or being unable to explain large withdrawals presents a very different situation from someone deliberately budgeting $10,000 a year for vacations.

The same is true if a parent's memory or decision-making ability appears to be changing, in which case existing powers of attorney and other planning documents become particularly important. Caring about your parents' finances is appropriate when you're protecting them rather than protecting an expected inheritance.

A Retirement Plan Can Include Spending the Money

Saving is only half of retirement planning; eventually, retirees have to decide what their savings are actually for. Someone who delayed gratification throughout adulthood may reasonably decide that taking grandchildren to Yellowstone, seeing Italy or spending winters somewhere warm is worth reducing the estate they'll eventually leave behind.

A sound retirement plan can intentionally allocate money for travel while preserving reserves for housing, health care, emergencies, and later-life needs. The key is knowing whether those vacations fit inside the plan rather than judging the trips based solely on their price tags. Parents spending inheritance may look completely different when you realize they saved specifically so they could enjoy those experiences.

The Better Inheritance Conversation Isn't About What's Left

Adult children have every right to care about whether their parents are financially secure, being exploited, or unknowingly creating a future crisis for the family. What they don't automatically have is a financial claim on money their parents still own or the authority to decide which retirement experiences are worth purchasing. A healthier conversation focuses on whether the parents have enough income and savings to support their spending, prepare for health and care expenses, and maintain an emergency cushion. If those boxes are checked, watching an expected inheritance shrink may simply mean watching your parents use the retirement money they spent decades earning.

If your parents could comfortably afford retirement travel but it meant leaving you little or no inheritance, would you encourage them to spend the money or hope they saved more for the family?