Ending MS Is Within Reach: National MS Society Raises A Record-Breaking $12 Million To Launch The Campaign To End MS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nearly 500 guests gathered at Cipriani 42nd Street for the Campaign to End MS Gala, emceed by Ginger Zee and honoring David Osmond and his family, as the Society kicked off its five-year, $1 billion campaign

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Multiple Sclerosis Society marked a historic moment today, launching the Campaign to End MS with a day of events across New York City that brought together leading researchers, people living with multiple sclerosis (MS) and advocates. The day culminated at the Campaign to End MS Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street, where nearly 500 guests raised over $12 million toward advancing MS research.

The five-year, $1 billion campaign is the most ambitious effort in the Society's 80-year history and the first time the Society has declared that ending MS is within reach. It aims to accelerate research breakthroughs, expand access to care and support and move closer to a future free of MS.

“As someone living with MS, I've spent years hoping a cure would be possible someday,” said Lauren Hall, Chief Development Officer of the National MS Society.“Tonight, nearly 500 people decided that someday starts now, for me and for everyone living with MS. Every gift in that room was an investment in science and in a future where no one hears the words 'you have MS.' We will look back on this evening, as the beginning of the end of MS.”

The day began at the Society's first-ever national research symposium, Big Bets for Breakthroughs, where leading researchers, clinicians and industry partners discussed ways to stop MS progression, restore lost function and ultimately prevent the disease. Dr. Fred Lublin of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai opened the program with a keynote reflecting on decades of progress and the work ahead.

At the gala, ABC News Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent Ginger Zee served as emcee. Singer David Osmond and his family were honored for their longstanding commitment to the MS community, and five-time Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal, who has lived with MS since 2007, premiered the official theme of the Campaign to End MS. Guests included Kate Milliken, Nicole Pedra, John Poveromo, Demi Schweers and Bershan Shaw. The evening concluded with a performance by Third Eye Blind. The evening was made possible in part by the generous support of American Communications Construction and Aloha Beauty Lounge.

“When I was very young, my dad was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and taught me how to live with it long before I knew I'd receive the same diagnosis 20 years later. It created a bond between us that neither of us ever asked for, but that became such a significant part of our lives,” said David Osmond at the National MS Society's Campaign to End MS Gala.“We lost my dad in April, and I miss him terribly. But I can still hear his voice and feel his example. He taught me to keep my hopes high, my eyes forward and my heart stalwart. The Campaign to End MS reminds us how far we've come and how much is still possible. I know my dad would want me to keep moving forward and believing in what's possible.”

Nearly 1 million people in the United States live with MS, and there is currently no cure. Through the Campaign to End MS, the Society is working toward faster diagnosis, timely access to the right treatment and support for every person affected by MS and their families. The campaign builds on the Society's current investment of more than $100 million in active research across more than 200 projects worldwide, including nearly $8.9 million in new funding for 15 projects announced at the launch. Every dollar raised is focused on progress people with MS can feel in their lives.

The Campaign to End MS Gala was supported by a Local Host Committee, whose members helped bring the evening to life and support the launch of the campaign, including co-chairs Lee Anchin and Steve Nettler, Rachel Battaglini, Bob Bodian, Ty Deinema, Dr. Rene Elkin, Dr. Lauren Gluck, Jordan Harmon, Paula Herrera, David Mayer, Esq., James Mejalli, Marcelle Mejalli, Thomas Occhino, Brad Olson, Tom Murphy, Dr. Kimberly O'Neill, Sheldon Ray, Melissa and Michael Remhild, Tobi Rogowsky, Alie Rothman, David Rottkamp, Dr. Nilay Shah, Tracy and Scott Sigal, Julie Stamm and Angela Tabone.

The evening was also supported by an Honorary Host Committee of prominent advocates and supporters, including Alessandra Ambrosio, Robin Arzón, Jeff Beal, Bianca and Ioan Grufford, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Jack Osbourne, Nicole Pedra, John Poveromo, Amy Schumer, and Demi Schweers.

The celebration continues on Oct. 3, when iconic New York City buildings owned by the Durst Organization will be illuminated in the Society's signature orange. Participating locations include One World Trade Center, 151 W 42nd Street, One Bryant Park, The Sven in Long Island City and Halletts Point in Astoria, Queens.

To learn more about the campaign or support the effort, visit nationalMSsociety.org.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system. Currently there is no cure. Symptoms vary from person to person and may include disabling fatigue, mobility challenges, cognitive changes and vision issues. Nearly 1 million people live with MS in the United States. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to minimize disability. Significant progress is being made to achieve a world free of MS.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, is the global leader of a growing movement dedicated to creating a world free of MS. The Society provides global leadership and funds research for a cure, drives change through advocacy and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, X, Instagram, Threads, YouTube or 1-800-344-4867.

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