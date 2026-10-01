'May Bapu's Timeless Message Keep Guiding Us Towards Better Society': PM Modi On Gandhi Jayanti

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, recalling his ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and Swadeshi, saying Bapu's timeless message would continue to guide the country towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, PM Modi said:“May Bapu's timeless message keep guiding us towards a better society and a Viksit Bharat.”

In a video message, the Prime Minister said the significance of October 2 was well known to every child in the country and underlined the global relevance of Gandhi's ideology.

“The importance of October 2 is well known to every child of our nation. The ideology of Mahatma Gandhi has inspired the entire world. Mahatma Gandhi was such a person who remained distant from power, yet today he continues to rule the hearts of crores of people,” PM Modi said.

He further said that Gandhi's thoughts and ideals would continue to remain relevant as long as their influence remains among humanity.

“I believe that as long as the impact of Gandhi Ji's ideology remains with humankind, its inspiration and relevance will continue to remain among us,” he said.

PM Modi also recalled Gandhi's emphasis on Swadeshi and Khadi and urged people to purchase Khadi products on October 2.

“Gandhi Ji always promoted Swadeshi, and Khadi was one of its most prominent symbols. I would request you all to buy any Khadi product on October 2 and proudly say, 'This is Swadeshi',” he said.

In a separate post, PM Modi said: "The entire life of revered Bapu is a beacon of truth, non-violence, compassion, and service that will continue to pave the way for humanity in every era."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and extended greetings to the people of the state on the International Day of Non-Violence.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said Gandhi walked the path of truth and non-violence and conveyed the message of freedom to the entire world through indigenous means and non-violence.

He said Gandhi's ideals, simplicity and thoughts continued to provide guidance in building a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.

Gandhi Jayanti is observed every year on October 2 to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, one of the most prominent leaders of India's freedom struggle. The day is also observed globally as the International Day of Non-Violence.