Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 2: Check City-Wise Rates As Bullion Market Turns Volatile
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,38,156
|Rs 1,50,825
|Rs 2,27,022
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,37,972
|Rs 1,50,625
|Rs 2,26,947
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,37,791
|Rs 1,50,426
|Rs 2,27,047
|Chennai
|Rs 1,38,233
|Rs 1,50,910
|Rs 2,27,047
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,38,146
|Rs 1,50,815
|2,27,107
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,38,201
|Rs 1,50,875
|Rs 2,26,982
The latest available city-wise bullion data shows relatively small differences in gold prices between major Indian markets, while silver prices also vary modestly from one city to another.
Gold prices are generally quoted according to purity, with 24K representing the highest commonly traded purity and 22K being widely used for jewellery. Buyers should also remember that the final jewellery bill can be higher than the quoted bullion rate because of making charges and applicable taxes.
The broader precious-metals market remains sensitive to US monetary policy and global financial conditions. Recent market data has also shown volatility in gold and silver, highlighting why rates can change during the trading day.
For anyone planning to buy gold or silver on October 2, checking the prevailing rate at the time of purchase and confirming the metal's purity, additional charges and applicable taxes is important before completing the transaction.
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