ASTS Stock Rises Overnight: New Commercial Chief Brings Google Fi, Siriusxm Chops While Retail Weighs Big 3 Satellite JV



Thorsen brings experience from SiriusXM, ADT and Google, including work spanning Google Fi, Pixel, Nest and Fitbit.

AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon formalized a technology-neutral satellite JV to reduce dead zones and expand direct-to-device connectivity. The carriers said existing satellite agreements will remain intact, preserving AST's relationships with AT & T and Verizon.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) rose 1% overnight late Thursday after fresh filings revealed a new commercial chief with experience spanning Google Fi and SiriusXM and a 200,000-RSU award, while investors weighed what a new satellite joint venture between AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon could mean for the company.

ASTS stock fell 3.1% to $57.04 on Thursday, extending its losing streak to four sessions and bringing its weekly decline to 8%.

New AST Commercial Chief Lands 200,000-RSU Grant

A regulatory filing from late Thursday identified Wayne Thorsen as AST SpaceMobile's executive vice president and chief commercial officer, highlighting his background across wireless, devices and distribution as the company moves toward commercialization.

A separate Form 4 disclosed a 200,000-RSU award dated Monday. The units vest one-third annually over three years, subject to continued service, with each representing a contingent right to one Class A share. At Thursday's $57.04 close, the 200,000 shares were worth about $11.4 million.

Thorsen most recently served as SiriusXM's executive vice president and chief operating officer until July. He previously served as ADT's chief business officer and spent nearly five years as Google's vice president of devices and services business development, where his responsibilities included partnerships spanning Google Fi, Pixel, Nest, Fitbit and other products.

His appointment comes as AST works to turn its relationships with mobile network operators into commercial satellite connectivity, just as the three largest U.S. wireless carriers formalize a framework for satellite services.

Big 3 Satellite JV Leaves Existing ASTS Deals Intact

AT & T, T-Mobile and Verizon said Thursday that they entered into a JV to expand satellite-enabled connectivity in underserved areas across the U.S., formalizing an initiative first announced in May.

Industry veteran Paul Roth was named interim CEO. The JV aims to reduce dead zones, expand direct-to-device access and establish common technical specifications, while operating as a tech-neutral platform to give more satellite providers opportunities to compete.

For AST investors, one detail stands out: existing carrier-satellite agreements will remain in place, and each carrier can continue pursuing connectivity initiatives independently. This matters because AT & T and Verizon already work with AST SpaceMobile, while T-Mobile's direct-to-cell partner is Starlink.

AT & T CEO John Stankey made clear in May that the carrier intended to continue its relationship with AST.“We've had a great relationship with AST SpaceMobile,” Stankey said, adding that AT & T would“continue on that path.” AST CEO Abel Avellan also welcomed the original JV plan, saying AST intended to be a“key enabler of this transformation” as it expands its low-Earth-orbit network and available spectrum.

AST later said its existing agreements were“not affected” by the proposed JV and added that the structure could potentially open additional U.S. carrier opportunities.

ASTS Retail Sees Opportunity And Starlink Risk In Carrier JV

The announcement had ASTS watchers on Stocktwits debating whether the carrier JV could broaden AST's opportunity or boost competition from Starlink. Sentiment for ASTS on the platform dipped slightly within the 'bullish' territory from a day ago amid 'high' message volumes.

ASTS sentiment and message volume as of October 1 | Source: Stocktwits

One user highlighted the tech-neutral nature of the venture, saying the carriers could“work with whoever. Not just ASTS”. Another trader took the opposite view, pointing to T-Mobile's existing Starlink service as a competitive threat to AST.

A more optimistic ASTS user said they were“pretty stoked” about what was happening behind the scenes with the“MNO JV”, adding:“It's gonna be some ride for sure.”

BlueBird Progress, FCC Push Fail To Halt ASTS Slide

The stock has fallen this week despite several operational catalysts. AST shipped BlueBirds 14, 15 and 16 to Cape Canaveral ahead of launch, and Avellan met FCC Chairman Brendan Carr as the company pushed for more spectrum for direct-to-device service.

Competition is also intensifying. SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in August that the company intended to make Starlink“a true mobile service” and expected to win“quite a few” customers from the Big Three.

ASTS stock has declined 21% year-to-date.

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