Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 2: Check City-Wise Rates As Oil Prices Near $103
|City
|Petrol (Rs/litre)
|Diesel (Rs/litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.12
|Rs 97.78
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.43
|Rs 99.78
|Chennai
|Rs 107.75
|Rs 99.57
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.93
|Rs 98.79
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
The retail prices of petrol and diesel are influenced by several components. International crude oil prices remain an important factor, but domestic fuel rates are also shaped by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution expenses, and movements in the rupee against the US dollar.
This means changes in global crude prices do not necessarily translate into an immediate or identical movement in pump prices across Indian cities. State-level taxation and other local costs contribute to differences between cities.
With crude oil prices currently elevated, developments in global energy markets will remain important for consumers, transport operators and businesses that depend heavily on fuel. For motorists, checking the applicable city-wise rate before refuelling provides the clearest picture of the price at the pump.
Also Read:Petrol, Diesel Rates Today, Oct 1: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities
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