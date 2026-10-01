Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 2: Check City-Wise Rates As Oil Prices Near $103

Petrol and diesel prices in India are being closely watched on October 2 as international crude oil prices remain elevated amid fresh geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. Brent crude was hovering around the $103-a-barrel mark on Friday, while oil markets remained sensitive to developments involving the US and Iran.

Brent crude was up 0.44% at $102.76 a barrel at the latest check. The rise follows a sharp move in global oil prices on October 1, when Brent, the international benchmark, gained 4.4% to settle at $102.31 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures also climbed 2.7%, closing at $92.87 a barrel.

The latest movement in global oil markets came after a report that the US was sending a third aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East. The development raised concerns about possible disruptions to crude supplies, adding another layer of uncertainty for the energy market.

For motorists, however, the immediate impact needs to be assessed through the retail prices applicable in their respective cities. Petrol and diesel rates can differ significantly across states because the final pump price is affected by factors beyond international crude prices.

Also Read:Centre cuts export levies on diesel, ATF for second straight fortnight

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, October 2