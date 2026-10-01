Azerbaijani Banks' Net Foreign Assets Grow Over 20% By Sep. 2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The net foreign assets of Azerbaijani banks grew by more than 20% as of September 2026.

According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure amounted to 32.46 billion manat ($19.09 billion), up 452.1 million manat ($265.9 million), or 1.41%, month-on-month. Compared to September 1 last year, banks' net foreign assets increased by 5.45 billion manat ($3.2 billion), or 20.2%.

In the reporting period, banks' net domestic assets amounted to 22.5 billion manat ($13.2 billion). This figure increased by 600.3 million manat ($353.1 million), or 2.7%, month-on-month, and by 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion), or 8.4%, year-on-year.

Thus, as of September 1, banks' net foreign assets exceeded their net domestic assets by 9.9 billion manat ($5.8 billion), or 1.4 times.

According to CBA data, broad money supply (M3) in Azerbaijan amounted to 54.9 billion manat ($32.3 billion) during this period. Broad money supply increased by 1.05 billion manat ($0.6 billion), or 2%, month-on-month. Compared to the same date last year, M3 increased by 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion), or 15.1%.

The manat-denominated component of broad money supply amounted to 44.4 billion manat ($26.1 billion) as of September 1, 2026. This figure increased by 574.8 million manat ($338.1 million), or 1.3%, month-on-month. The annual increase was 5.6 billion manat ($3.3 billion), or 14.5%.

According to the table, the velocity of the manat was 2.96. This figure decreased from 3.00 at the end of July, while it stood at 3.41 on September 1 last year.

As of the reporting date, 21 banks were operating in Azerbaijan, with total assets of 62.47 billion manat ($36.7 billion), total liabilities of 54.7 billion manat ($32.19 billion), and equity of 7.7 billion manat ($4.5 billion).