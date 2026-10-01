Azerbaijani Banks' Net Foreign Assets Grow Over 20% By Sep. 2026
According to Trend 's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this figure amounted to 32.46 billion manat ($19.09 billion), up 452.1 million manat ($265.9 million), or 1.41%, month-on-month. Compared to September 1 last year, banks' net foreign assets increased by 5.45 billion manat ($3.2 billion), or 20.2%.
In the reporting period, banks' net domestic assets amounted to 22.5 billion manat ($13.2 billion). This figure increased by 600.3 million manat ($353.1 million), or 2.7%, month-on-month, and by 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion), or 8.4%, year-on-year.
Thus, as of September 1, banks' net foreign assets exceeded their net domestic assets by 9.9 billion manat ($5.8 billion), or 1.4 times.
According to CBA data, broad money supply (M3) in Azerbaijan amounted to 54.9 billion manat ($32.3 billion) during this period. Broad money supply increased by 1.05 billion manat ($0.6 billion), or 2%, month-on-month. Compared to the same date last year, M3 increased by 7.2 billion manat ($4.2 billion), or 15.1%.
The manat-denominated component of broad money supply amounted to 44.4 billion manat ($26.1 billion) as of September 1, 2026. This figure increased by 574.8 million manat ($338.1 million), or 1.3%, month-on-month. The annual increase was 5.6 billion manat ($3.3 billion), or 14.5%.
According to the table, the velocity of the manat was 2.96. This figure decreased from 3.00 at the end of July, while it stood at 3.41 on September 1 last year.
As of the reporting date, 21 banks were operating in Azerbaijan, with total assets of 62.47 billion manat ($36.7 billion), total liabilities of 54.7 billion manat ($32.19 billion), and equity of 7.7 billion manat ($4.5 billion).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment