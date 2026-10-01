Mahhi Vij Breaks Down Recalling Childhood Humiliation By Family Over Her Father's Financial Status

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Bigg Boss 20 contestant Mahhi Vij got emotional while opening up to fellow contestant Aman Gandhi about her concerns surrounding the kitchen.

During the recent episode, Mahhi clarified that she did not have a personal problem with Mary Kom but said that what bothered her was the way she perceived bias in the kitchen.

While speaking to Aman, Mahhi Vij connected the situation to memories from her childhood and revealed that coming from a lower middle-class family had shaped the way she experienced such incidents.

She said,“Mujhe aise koi problem nahi hai Mary ji se, but the way she is biased in the kitchen, that is not nice. I start getting reminded of my childhood, which hurts me. Main lower middle class family se hoon. Hum childhood mein kabhi restaurant nahi gaye. Hum restaurant relatives ke saath gaye the. Meri behen ne bola, 'corn soup peena hai,' toh relative ne bola, 'tere baap de raha hai paise?' Aur main aaj bhi unke bachchon ke saath achhe se behave karti hoon. Aur pata hai tereko, aaj sabse zyada successful main hoon.”

(I don't have any problem with Mary ji, but the way she is biased in the kitchen is not nice. I start getting reminded of my childhood, and that hurts me. I come from a lower middle-class family. We never went to restaurants during our childhood. We went to restaurants with relatives. My sister said that she wanted to have corn soup, and a relative said, 'Is your father paying for it?' And even today, I behave nicely with their children. And you know what, today I am the most successful among them)

Mahhi, explaining her discomfort calling it as bias in the kitchen and politics around it, recalled how her family's financial circumstances had once made her feel conscious in social settings.

She also pointed out that despite the hurtful experience from her childhood, she continues to maintain a cordial relationship with the relative's children.

–IANS

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