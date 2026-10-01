Nations League: Portugal Win In Denmark, Klopp Gets First Germany Win

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Portugal moved six points clear at their group summit after sealing a third win in as many games, while there was a maiden victory for Germany under Jurgen Klopp as UEFA Nations League Matchday 3 kicked off.

Portugal beat Denmark 4-2 at Parken in a game where they were ahead three times, saw their opponents respond in the first two matches, and only managed to put an end to the contest near the 90th minute.

Joao Cancelo, Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, and Joao Felix scored the goals in a victory built with efficiency, resilience, and composure in the decisive moments.

Portugal maintained their perfect start in a six-goal thriller – three of them coming in a breathless 12-minute spell in the first half.

Goncalo Ramos was involved in both of the reigning champions' first-half goals, providing the assist for Joao Cancelo's opener before finishing Bruno Fernandes' pass to restore Portugal's advantage.

Mikkel Damsgaard had equalised in between with a curling effort from a tight angle before threading a superb ball into the path of Rasmus Højlund for Denmark's second in the 53rd minute.

The Selecao regained the lead through Vitinha's near-post header from Fernandes' brilliant ball over the top, before Felix finished off a swift counterattack for his third goal of the campaign – and Portugal's third win in as many matches.

Germany secured their first victory in this year's UEFA Nations League, giving new head coach Jurgen Klopp his first three points in his third match. The DFB team triumphed 2-0 against Serbia in Munich after a strong performance.

Florian Wirtz shone in Klopp's first win as Germany coach at the third attempt. Aleksandar Pavlovic, Nick Woltemade and Serge Gnabry all had good chances, and, although Kosta Nedeljkovic was centimetres from sliding in on the break for Serbia, Tom Bischof got a deserved opener after Wirtz had hit the post. The Liverpool playmaker then sealed victory after the break with a smart drag-back and finish.

Elsewhere, substitute Tijjani Reijnders struck an 89th-minute equaliser as the the Netherlands recovered from 2-0 down play out 2-2 draw with Greece.

Fresh from maiden victory over Germany, the home side looked set for another famous win after an impressive first-half showing that saw Fotis Ioannidis score one and set up another for Giorgos Masouras, an early replacement for the injured Christos Tzolis.

The momentum swung completely after the restart though, a trademark Virgil van Dijk header setting the stage for Reijnders to fire in late on.