MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Grit Metals Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dani Palahanova as CFO

October 01, 2026 4:45 PM EDT | Source: Grit Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Grit Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: K9T) (OTC Pink: EUEMF) ("Grit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dani Palahanova, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2026.

Highlights

Ms. Dani Palahanova, CPA, appointed CFO and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2026. Ms. Palahanova brings more than 20 years of public-company financial management, governance and transaction experience, including extensive work with mineral exploration companies. The appointment strengthens Grit's leadership team as the Company advances its exploration strategy and pursues new growth opportunities.

Further Details

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Dani Palahanova, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective October 1, 2026.

Ms. Palahanova has more than 20 years of experience in financial leadership and corporate governance for publicly listed companies with international operations, with extensive experience in the mineral exploration sector. She is the founder of Ascenti Business Consulting Ltd., which provides financial management, corporate governance and regulatory compliance services.

Her background spans corporate finance, complex transactions, public listings and corporate reorganizations, including supporting Asanko Gold Inc.'s transition from a late-stage exploration company to a mid-tier gold producer.

Ms. Palahanova holds an Executive MBA from the Beedie School of Business at Simon Fraser University and brings valuable leadership and transaction experience to support the Company's next stage of growth.

Jake Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Grit Metals, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Dani to Grit. As part of the Company's broader management transition, we are focused on building a stronger leadership team to support the next stage of Grit's development. Dani brings significant public-company finance, governance and growth experience, and her appointment adds important depth to the team as we advance our exploration strategy and pursue new opportunities for the Company."

The Board of Directors welcomes Ms. Palahanova to Grit and looks forward to working with her in her role as CFO.

Ms. Palahanova succeeds Joel Leonard, who has stepped down as CFO. The Board would like to thank Joel for his contributions to the Company over the past 2.5 years and for his support in ensuring a smooth and comprehensive handover to Dani. The Board wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Stock Option Issuance

In connection with Ms. Palahanova's appointment, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant to Ms. Palahanova of stock options ("Options") to purchase an aggregate of 300,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.08 per Common Share.

Once vested, each Option is exercisable to acquire one Common Share for a period of five years from the grant date. The Options are governed by the Company's Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") and are granted in accordance with the terms of the Plan and applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Further details regarding the Plan are set out in the Company's Management Information Circular filed on December 9, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+.

About Grit Metals Corp.

Grit Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites in central Finland. The Company's exploration properties are located within 1 km of Keliber's integrated lithium mine and production complex, a project developed by Sibanye-Stillwater Limited in partnership with Finnish Minerals Group. Keliber represents approximately €783 million of capital invested to complete construction, with a further €200 million shareholder financing package agreed to support staged ramp-up. The project comprises mining areas, the Päiväneva spodumene concentrator and a lithium hydroxide refinery at Kokkola, forming an integrated hard-rock lithium supply chain in the region. (Sources: and ).

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company:

Jake Clark

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +44 7403 277 665

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions, or statements that, by their nature, refer to future events.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the management changes described herein, the Company's exploration strategy, the pursuit and evaluation of new opportunities, and the Company's future plans, objectives and development.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and management's perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These factors include, among others, the Company's ability to finance and carry out planned exploration activities; commodity prices; general economic, financial and market conditions; the availability of capital; the costs of anticipated work programs; the receipt of required regulatory and other approvals; risks inherent in mineral exploration; and other risks described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by applicable law.







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Source: Grit Metals Corp.