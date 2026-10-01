MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Chakana Copper Adopts Semi-Annual Reporting

October 01, 2026 5:00 PM EDT | Source: Chakana Copper Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2026) - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX0) (the " Company " or " Chakana "), announces that it has elected to participate in the Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the " Blanket Order "), issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators and move to semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

The Blanket Order is a pilot program that permits eligible venture issuers to voluntarily move from quarterly to semi-annual financial reporting. The Company has determined that it meets the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer, has annual revenue of less than $10 million, has a disclosure record of over 12 months and has filed all required periodic and timely disclosure documents.

As a result of this election, the Company will file interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis (" MD&A ") on a semi-annual basis, rather than quarterly. The Company's fiscal year-end is May 31 and the Company will continue to file annual audited financial statements (due within 120 days of May 31). The Company will continue to remain subject to timely disclosure requirements and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

Under the Blanket Order, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related MD&A for its first and third quarters. The initial period for which the Company will not file a quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A will be for the three-month period ended August 31, 2026. The Company will file its next annual financial report for the year ended May 31, 2027 (due within 120 days of May 31, 2027).

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp is a Canadian-based minerals exploration Company that is currently advancing the La Joya project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. Chakana also holds a 1% net smelter royalty over the Soledad property now owned by Minera Lincuna in the active Aija-Ticapampa mining district (see news release dated October 8, 2024). For more information on the La Joya project, please visit the website at or Chakana's profile at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "David Kelley"

David Kelley

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Phone: 720-233-2166

Email: ...

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statement Advisory: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's transition to a semi-annual financial reporting framework under the Blanket Order, its continued eligibility under the Blanket Order, and the anticipated timings and nature of its future financial reporting obligations. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change..







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Source: Chakana Copper Corp.