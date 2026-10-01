Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Alexandra Sims

Alexandra Sims


2026-10-01 10:04:41
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Commericial Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Profile Articles

I am a Professor in the Department of Commercial Law at the University of Auckland. My current research interests include AI regulation and blockchain technology, in particular DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) and the governance implications of DAOs. My legacy research includes: intellectual property law (particularly copyright law) and consumer law. For more information see

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor in Commericial Law, University of Auckland
Education
  • 2000 University of Auckland, MComLaw

The Conversation

MENAFN01102026000199003603ID1111749015



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search