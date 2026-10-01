Alexandra Sims

I am a Professor in the Department of Commercial Law at the University of Auckland. My current research interests include AI regulation and blockchain technology, in particular DAOs (decentralised autonomous organisations) and the governance implications of DAOs. My legacy research includes: intellectual property law (particularly copyright law) and consumer law. For more information see

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