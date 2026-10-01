Kim Announces Program Aimed At Creating 100,000 Jobs For Veterans

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister for Veterans Affairs Vitalii Kim said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We are preparing a program together with a charitable foundation. I won't name it yet – we are aiming to create 100,000 jobs. Our ministry is working on the regulatory framework so that businesses can hire veterans. There are legal restrictions on the number of jobs," Kim said.

He expressed hope that, together with businesses, opportunities would be provided for veterans to learn new professions that are in demand.

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The minister added that veteran-owned businesses have already created nearly 2,500 jobs through government programs.

As reported, the Ministry for Veterans Affairs plans to centralize the system for providing support to veterans.