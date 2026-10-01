Veteran-Founded Regimental Golf Co. Bridges Military Heritage And Premium Golf Apparel With Officially Licensed U.S. Army Polos

MENAFN - GetNews) ""I wanted to create something that veterans could wear with genuine pride and that any golfer would appreciate for its quality and design. These polos are not costumes or gimmicks. They are premium performance apparel built around stories of courage and service that deserve to be remembered." - Jason Avila, Founder, Regimental Golf Co."U.S. Army veteran Jason Avila, who served as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division has launched Regimental Golf Co., a premium apparel brand that brings the stories of iconic Army units to the golf course through officially licensed performance polos. Licensed product sales also contribute to programs supporting Soldiers and military families.

Chicago, IL, USA - October 1, 2026 - Regimental Golf Co. (RGC) is carving out a distinctive space in the premium golf apparel market by combining authentic U.S. Army heritage with modern performance design. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Jason Avila, who served as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, the brand has built a five-polo collection that honors legendary Army formations while meeting the expectations of discerning golfers who demand both style and function from their apparel.

The golf apparel industry has long been defined by clean lines, bold colors, and brand-driven aesthetics. RGC enters the market with a different proposition: apparel that tells a story. Each polo in the collection draws from the history, insignia, and traditions of a specific U.S. Army unit, translating those elements into design features that are refined rather than overt. The approach reflects Avila's belief that heritage apparel can be both meaningful and sophisticated.

The current lineup includes polos honoring the 82nd Airborne Division, the 101st Airborne Division, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and the 1st Cavalry Division, alongside a Star-Spangled Americana polo that celebrates patriotic values in a broader sense. Each design is the product of careful research into unit history, ensuring that the details incorporated into the apparel are accurate and respectful.

Central to the brand's credibility is its participation in the U.S. Army licensing program. This official licensing ensures that every design meets Army standards for the use of unit designations, crests, and insignia. It also means that licensed product sales contribute to Army Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, which provide services and support to Soldiers and their families. For buyers, this adds a layer of purpose to what is already a premium product.

Avila's personal connection to the Army grounds the brand in lived experience rather than marketing strategy. As a U.S. Army veteran who served as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division, he developed a firsthand appreciation for the camaraderie, tradition, and pride that define unit culture. That perspective continues to influence RGC's approach to its designs, from the placement of subtle heritage details to the selection of performance materials intended for the golf course.

RGC serves a diverse community that includes veterans, active-duty service members, military families, and golf enthusiasts who value craftsmanship and authenticity. The brand has resonated particularly well among golfers who have a personal or family connection to the Army units represented in the collection, with the distinctive designs already sparking conversations on the course about service, heritage, and shared experiences.

The brand's message, "Wear the Legacy," encapsulates its mission to keep the stories of these Army units alive in everyday life. Its tagline, "Join the Regiment," invites a growing community of supporters to become part of that mission. With its foundation firmly established, RGC is positioned to expand its collection and reach as interest in heritage-driven golf apparel continues to grow.

Performance remains a non-negotiable element of the brand. Every polo is constructed with materials and tailoring suited for the movement, comfort, and breathability that golfers require. RGC views itself as a golf brand first, with heritage as the distinguishing element that sets it apart from competitors.

About Us

Regimental Golf Co. is a veteran-founded premium golf apparel brand offering officially licensed U.S. Army performance polos. The company was founded by U.S. Army veteran Jason Avila, who served as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and currently offers a five-polo collection representing iconic Army units and an Americana design. RGC operates under the brand message "Wear the Legacy."

CONTACT:

@regimentalgolfco