2026 Biotech Watchlist IBRX, PACB, IGC, VIVS Lead 7 Stocks In Focus

DALLAS, TX - October 01, 2026 - Cancer immunotherapy, advanced DNA sequencing, Alzheimer's research and predictive human tissue testing are putting seven healthcare companies on the 2026 watchlist. ImmunityBio, Pacific Biosciences, IGC Pharma, VivoSim Labs, PDS Biotechnology, Connect Biopharma and AEON Biopharma offer distinct developments for investors to follow as the year enters its final quarter.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX) brings an immunotherapy focus to the group. Its founder, Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, recently joined PDS Biotechnology's board of directors, adding an experienced oncology scientist and biotechnology entrepreneur to PDSB's leadership. His appointment creates a leadership connection between two companies pursuing immune-based approaches to cancer treatment.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) provides the technology supporting deeper genetic discovery. Its HiFi long-read sequencing solutions help researchers investigate genetically complex problems across human genetics, oncology, infectious disease, microbiology, and plant and animal sciences. For investors, PACB offers exposure to the sequencing tools used throughout biomedical research and drug development.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial, randomizing 168 participants to evaluate IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's dementia. Final participant dosing is expected in early November, followed by database lock, unblinding and analysis, with topline results expected in Q4 2026. The upcoming readout represents a significant milestone as IGC assesses potential next-stage development opportunities.

VivoSim Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVS) is expanding its NAMkind 3D human tissue and predictive toxicology platform into complex therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates, where understanding the source and human relevance of toxicity could support earlier development decisions. Potential applications also include antibodies, siRNA and gene therapies. VivoSim received a $5 million milestone from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and remains eligible for up to $45 million in additional potential milestones tied to a previously developed and divested drug program.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) announced publication of its VERSATILE-002 Phase 2 results evaluating PDS0101 plus pembrolizumab in HPV16-positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. The study appeared in the September 17, 2026, issue of JAMA Oncology, adding peer-reviewed visibility to the company's investigational immunotherapy program. Dr. Soon-Shiong's board appointment provides another corporate development to watch. See JAMA Report.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ: CNTB) reported preliminary topline results from its Phase 2 Seabreeze STAT COPD study involving 159 adults with COPD, type 2 inflammation and eosinophil counts of at least 300 cells/μL. According to the supplied company update, rademikibart produced an 81% reduction in treatment failure through four weeks versus placebo, with a reported p-value of 0.0122. Connect also reported reductions of 85% in new moderate-to-severe exacerbations and 100% in new emergency-department visits or hospitalizations for new exacerbations through Week 4.

AEON Biopharma, Inc. (NYSE: AEON) announced receipt of official FDA minutes from its Biosimilar Biological Product Development Type 2b meeting concerning ABP-450. The company is advancing the candidate as a potential biosimilar to BOTOX® for therapeutic use, targeting full-label U.S. market entry. The FDA interaction represents a development-pathway milestone as AEON works toward the studies needed to support potential approval.

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