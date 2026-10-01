Darkhorse CEO Details AI Infrastructure Strategy As DRK Targets Sub-50 MW Compute Opportunity

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 1, 2026 - DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) CEO Joel Block is giving investors a closer look at the strategy behind the newly rebranded digital infrastructure company, outlining how DarkHorse intends to leverage its existing energized power portfolio to pursue artificial intelligence, high-performance computing (HPC) and inference-focused data center opportunities.

Today, DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is featured alongside Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL), Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA), DataMEDS AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) and Stablecoin Development Corporation (NYSE: SDEV) among lower-priced emerging-growth stocks drawing investor attention.

Appearing on Blockspace: AI News, Block discussed DarkHorse's evolution following the combination of Cathedra Bitcoin and Sphere 3D and the subsequent rebranding to DarkHorse Technologies. Rather than simply repositioning a legacy Bitcoin-mining operation, management is seeking to use the company's existing power assets, utility relationships and modular infrastructure as the foundation for its next phase of development. Listen To Entire Interview Now!

A central theme of the interview was the opportunity for smaller AI inference data centers, particularly projects below 50 MW. The program highlighted industry demand for 20–30 MW sites, while Block discussed DarkHorse's strategy of monetizing power assets primarily located in the Tennessee Valley Authority region across Tennessee and Kentucky for AI/HPC and inference-cloud applications.

DarkHorse's September investor presentation outlines approximately 50 MW of operating capacity across four data centers in Kentucky and Tennessee, more than 100 MW of potential expansion pipeline, and an estimated all-in power cost of approximately $49/MWh. The company describes its strategy as targeting smaller, power-advantaged sites where speed, availability and modular deployment could provide an advantage over projects waiting years for new grid interconnections.

That strategy is already moving beyond the planning stage. DarkHorse recently added Empirix Partners, Covectis, Perpetual Grid and Barge Design Solutions to support project planning, procurement, utility coordination, customer strategy, architecture and engineering for its TVA-region properties. Initial work is defining the improvements, costs and schedules required to prepare individual sites for AI and HPC customers.

The company's disclosed development concepts include sites ranging from approximately 10 MW to a planned 50 MW, supporting DarkHorse's thesis that the next phase of AI infrastructure development may extend beyond massive hyperscale campuses into smaller regional compute facilities. Conversion timelines and ultimate capacity remain dependent on engineering, power arrangements, permitting, equipment availability, customer agreements and financing.

For investors following AI data centers, GPU infrastructure, energized power and next-generation compute, Block's interview provides additional context around what DarkHorse is attempting to build: a power-first digital infrastructure platform designed to convert existing energized assets into AI compute capacity while targeting a segment of the market that management believes larger hyperscale developers may overlook.

About DarkHorse Technologies

DarkHorse Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DRK) is a digital infrastructure company focused on operating and expanding scalable power and data center assets for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, GPU-intensive workloads and digital infrastructure. The company operates power infrastructure across Tennessee and Kentucky and is pursuing development opportunities throughout the broader TVA region.

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