American Lithium Minerals (OTC: AMLM) Targets Q4 Uplisting As Global Portfolio Expands

CARSON CITY, Nev. October 01, 2026 - American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) has completed its PCAOB-standard financial audit, clearing an important financial-reporting hurdle as the multi-commodity exploration company moves toward its planned OTCQB Venture Market uplisting in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The completed audit satisfies one of the core eligibility requirements associated with OTCQB, while the actual uplisting remains subject to additional requirements and completion of the application process. For AMLM, the move could represent an important capital-markets transition, potentially expanding brokerage access, increasing market visibility and improving the company's ability to pursue future financing and strategic initiatives.

Today, American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM) is featured alongside Advasa Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBT), American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB: AMFN), Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS), and SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), as investors monitor actively traded emerging-growth companies across critical minerals, advanced energy, technology and clean-energy markets.

AMLM Is Becoming Much More Than a Lithium Story

Although American Lithium Minerals is frequently grouped with lithium exploration stocks, the company's current portfolio is considerably broader.

AMLM now describes itself as a multi-commodity critical minerals and precious metals exploration company, with 11 active project interests providing exposure to gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements (REEs) across multiple international mining jurisdictions.

Its portfolio includes the Higginsville Gold Project in Western Australia, silver and copper exploration interests in Chile, rare earth and polymetallic interests in Quebec, and lithium properties in Nevada, among other projects.

That diversification places AMLM at the intersection of several major resource themes: gold and precious metals, copper electrification demand, lithium and battery metals, rare earth elements, critical minerals, artificial intelligence infrastructure, defense supply chains and energy security.

Rather than depending entirely on one commodity cycle, AMLM's strategy provides potential exposure to multiple metals and geographic regions. That does not eliminate exploration or financing risk, but it broadens the number of potential catalysts available to the company.

Stock Near $0.07 Creates a Valuation Story to Watch

AMLM shares have recently traded around $0.07, while the stock's 52-week trading range has extended to approximately $0.265 at the high end.

That means the shares currently trade roughly 74% below their 52-week high, creating a sizable valuation gap for investors evaluating whether the company's expanded asset portfolio and improving corporate structure are being fully reflected in its market capitalization.

The company also previously reported $18.68 million in total assets and $17.74 million in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026, following mineral-property acquisitions and strategic investments.

Those figures add another dimension to the valuation discussion. While they do not establish that AMLM shares are intrinsically worth a particular price-and exploration assets carry significant valuation uncertainty-the combination of a roughly $0.07 share price, expanded asset base, 11 project interests and completed PCAOB audit creates a potentially significant valuation disconnect for speculative resource investors to monitor.

OTCQB Could Become the Next Major Corporate Catalyst

The planned OTCQB uplisting could become particularly important because the OTCQB Venture Market generally provides greater transparency and market visibility than the basic OTC tier.

For AMLM, management expects the move to potentially provide broader investor access, improved market liquidity, real-time market data availability and increased institutional visibility, while establishing a stronger platform for future corporate financing initiatives.

The company currently trades on OTC Markets' Basic Market. Consequently, completion of the planned Q4 uplisting would represent an actual change in AMLM's market tier rather than simply an administrative update.

Multiple Catalysts Could Shape AMLM's Next Phase

The investment story heading into the remainder of 2026 therefore extends well beyond lithium.

Investors now have several developments to monitor: completion of the OTCQB uplisting process, advancement of the company's 11 mineral project interests, additional exploration results, project-level transactions, potential partnerships and financing initiatives.

AMLM remains an exploration-stage company, meaning significant risks remain. Mineral resources require substantial capital to explore and potentially develop, commodity prices can fluctuate sharply, and neither exploration success nor completion of the OTCQB uplisting is guaranteed.

Nevertheless, the company's evolution is becoming increasingly measurable.

AMLM has moved from being viewed primarily as a small lithium explorer toward building a geographically diversified gold, silver, copper, lithium, rare earth and critical minerals portfolio. Now, with its PCAOB audit completed and a Q4 2026 OTCQB uplisting targeted, the capital-markets side of that transformation is beginning to advance as well.

At approximately $0.07 per share versus a 2026 high near $0.265, the question for investors is whether the market will eventually assign greater value to AMLM's expanding mineral portfolio and improving reporting infrastructure. If management successfully executes its planned uplisting and advances its underlying projects, a renewed test of higher valuation levels would become an important development for the stock to watch.

About American Lithium Minerals, Inc.

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTC: AMLM), operating as American Mineral Resources, is an exploration-stage multi-commodity company assembling a portfolio of critical minerals and precious metals project interests, including exposure to gold, silver, copper, lithium and rare earth elements across multiple global mining jurisdictions.

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