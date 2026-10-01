Tech Stocks AISP, PRSO, QSI, SCKT: $29M DHS Awards, Military Drones, Protein Sequencing Drive Catalysts

DALLAS, TX - Oct. 1, 2026 - Emerging technology stocks Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) and Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) are in focus following developments across AI, homeland security, military drones, proteomics and enterprise technology.

Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP) announced $29 million in firm-fixed-price, brand-name-only awards from an agency within the Department of Homeland Security. The six-month awards include tailored software integrations, edge and server-side AI capabilities and turnkey hardware solutions. Airship AI also expects to introduce new agentic AI functionality within Ask Airship before year-end 2026.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) continues targeting the expanding UAS, defense and tactical communications markets with its 60GHz mmWave technology. Its compact PRM2145 module targets UAVs, defense and autonomous platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency, gigabit-class wireless connectivity, positioning Peraso around growing military demand for drones, robotics and autonomous systems.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) reported interim results showing its next-generation Proteus protein-sequencing platform outperforming Platinum® Pro across key measures using a developmental kit detecting 18 amino acids. Quantum-Si continues working toward demonstrating detection of all 20 amino acids during 2026. Separately, H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy recommendation on QSI on Sept. 29, according to published analyst-tracking data.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) announced a strategic collaboration with Orda that has deployed an integrated mobile-ordering and self-checkout solution across workplace dining environments in New York City. The companies are targeting a repeatable model that could expand into additional enterprise foodservice locations.

Together, AISP, PRSO, QSI and SCKT bring four distinct technology catalysts to the watchlist, spanning government AI contracts, military communications, next-generation protein sequencing and enterprise mobile technology.

About the Companies

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) AI-driven video, sensor and data-management solutions. Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops 60GHz and 5G mmWave wireless technology. Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) develops single-molecule protein-sequencing technology. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) provides data-capture and delivery solutions.

About The Street Reports The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 11:02:54 AM CDT, ... <... > wrote:The Street - Link - AB 2.5 + 1 Legacy Tech Stocks AISP, PRSO, QSI, SCKT in the News

DALLAS, TX - Oct. 1, 2026 Emerging technology stocks Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP), Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO), Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) and Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) are in focus following developments across AI, homeland security, military drones, proteomics and enterprise technology.

Airship AI (NASDAQ: AISP) announced $29 million in firm-fixed-price, brand-name-only awards from an agency within the Department of Homeland Security. The six-month awards include tailored software integrations, edge and server-side AI capabilities and turnkey hardware solutions. Airship AI also expects to introduce new agentic AI functionality within Ask Airship before year-end 2026.

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) continues targeting the expanding UAS, defense and tactical communications markets with its 60GHz mmWave technology. Its compact PRM2145 module targets UAVs, defense and autonomous platforms requiring highly directional, low-latency, gigabit-class wireless connectivity, positioning Peraso around growing military demand for drones, robotics and autonomous systems.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ: QSI) reported interim results showing its next-generation Proteus protein-sequencing platform outperforming Platinum® Pro across key measures using a developmental kit detecting 18 amino acids. Quantum-Si continues working toward demonstrating detection of all 20 amino acids during 2026. Separately, H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy recommendation on QSI on Sept. 29, according to published analyst-tracking data.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ: SCKT) announced a strategic collaboration with Orda that has deployed an integrated mobile-ordering and self-checkout solution across workplace dining environments in New York City. The companies are targeting a repeatable model that could expand into additional enterprise foodservice locations.

Together, AISP, PRSO, QSI and SCKT bring four distinct technology catalysts to the watchlist, spanning government AI contracts, military communications, next-generation protein sequencing and enterprise mobile technology.

About the Companies

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AISP) provides AI-driven video, sensor and data-management solutions. Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) develops 60GHz and 5G mmWave wireless technology. Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) develops single-molecule protein-sequencing technology. Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) provides data-capture and delivery solutions.

About The Street Reports

The Street Reports (TSR) is a financial media awareness platform focused on emerging-growth, small-cap, micro-cap and nano-cap companies. The Street Reports publishes and distributes market-focused content across financial news, media and digital channels, providing companies with expanded visibility and exposure to a broad audience of readers and market participants.

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