Graphene Manufacturing (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) Revenues Up Y/Y, Expansion Ramps Up In 2026

Dallas TX - October 1, 2026 - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) has reported an increase in revenues of over 300% Y/Y for its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2026. See More. Also the company has completed its previously announced approximately US$10 million non-brokered private placement, adding fresh capital as the company works to scale graphene production, battery technology and commercialization initiatives.

The private investor purchased 6,465,336 ordinary shares at CA$2.15 per share, generating approximately US$10 million in gross proceeds. GMG said the private placement has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Importantly, the closing converts the financing announced September 22 from a proposed transaction into funded growth capital. GMG intends to deploy the net proceeds toward scaling graphene and liquid-graphene production, expanding battery-cell production capacity and commercializing liquid-graphene products, along with working capital and general corporate purposes.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) has previously been featured alongside other notable dual-listed U.S. and Canadian companies, including Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML) (NYSE: DNN), Keel Infrastructure Corp. (NASDAQ: KEEL) (TSX: KEEL), First Mining Gold Corp. (TSX: FF) (OTCQX: FFMGF), and NOVAGOLD Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) (TSX: NG). These companies provide investors with cross-border market exposure across graphene and advanced materials, uranium, infrastructure, gold and critical-resource development.

The financing follows a series of 2026 milestones for GMG, including the opening of its Gen 2.0 Graphene Manufacturing Plant, progress with its fast-charging G®CELLS battery technology, and the launch of G FLUID, its graphene-enhanced coolant targeting data centers and industrial cooling applications.

For investors, attention now shifts from the financing itself toward execution and commercialization. The additional capital could help GMG accelerate manufacturing capacity and product development as it targets markets including AI data center cooling, advanced materials, energy efficiency and next-generation energy storage.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) is an Australian clean-technology company developing and commercializing graphene-enhanced solutions across energy efficiency, thermal management, industrial applications and next-generation energy storage.

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