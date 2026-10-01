Flydubai FZ1073 Timeline: From Flight-Deck Altercation To Terror-Link Probe

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Within hours of flydubai flight FZ1073 making an emergency diversion to Saudi Arabia, social media was awash with claims and theories about what had unfolded on board. Official details emerged gradually: there had been an altercation in the flight deck, crew members travelling on the aircraft had intervened, some crew were injured, and the flight landed safely in Tabuk.

As theories spread, UAE authorities repeatedly urged the public not to jump to conclusions or circulate unverified information.

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The case has since escalated into a formal investigation led by a specialised Public Prosecution team in the UAE. So how did the incident unfold? Who intervened on board? What have flydubai, the GCAA, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Attorney-General confirmed so far?

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Here, Khaleej Times reconstructs the sequence of events, separates confirmed facts from online speculation, and explains what investigators are now trying to determine.

September 309.21am: First signs of trouble

The first publicly visible indication that something was wrong came through flight-tracking data.

According to Flightradar24, FZ1073, which had departed Dubai earlier that morning and was cruising at around 34,000 feet, suddenly began a steep descent at about 9.21am UAE time.

Tracking data showed the aircraft descending sharply, then climbing again before making another steep descent. By around 9.33am, it was flying at approximately 15,000 feet, while its altitude and ground speed continued to fluctuate.

At that stage, there was no official information explaining what was happening on board.

10.45am: FZ1073 lands safely in Tabuk

FZ1073 diverted to Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport later said the aircraft landed at 9.45am Saudi time, or 10.45am UAE time.

Flightradar24 received its final signal from the aircraft at about 10.58am UAE time.

10.57am: Israeli security sources rule out hijacking

Less than two hours after the first signs of trouble, The Times of Israel reported that a hijacking had been ruled out. Citing Israeli security sources, it said the emergency appeared to have been triggered by an altercation between the pilots.

11.30am: flydubai confirms 'incident'

Flydubai issued its first statement confirming that FZ1073 had“experienced an incident while en route” and had landed safely at Tabuk Airport.

The airline said all passengers were safe and accounted for and that it was working with the relevant authorities. It did not disclose the nature of the incident at that stage.

2.48pm: Tabuk airport says captain and co-pilot were injured

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport issued a statement giving the first detailed account from the Saudi side.

The airport said its air traffic control centre had received a distress call from FZ1073 at 8.44am Saudi time, or 9.44am UAE time, requesting an emergency landing. An emergency was then declared at the airport and preparations were made to assist the aircraft.

According to the statement, the flight landed safely at 9.45am Saudi time, or 10.45am UAE time. The airport said both the captain and co-pilot had sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Passengers were assisted in the terminal while coordination began with flydubai to arrange a replacement aircraft.

The airport added that the relevant authorities were continuing their investigations into the incident.

5.30pm: Flydubai confirms flight-deck altercation

Flydubai provided its first detailed account of what had happened on board, saying an“altercation occurred in the flight deck” of FZ1073.

The airline said the aircraft was“successfully secured by on-duty flydubai crew travelling on the flight”, who diverted it and landed safely at Tabuk Airport. It said all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for.

Flydubai also said two replacement aircraft had been deployed to Tabuk to relieve the passengers and crew.

At that stage, however, the airline said the“underlying reasons and motives” remained unknown and were subject to a formal investigation, urging against premature speculation.

6.40pm: Passengers leave Tabuk on replacement aircraft

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport said all passengers from FZ1073 had departed Tabuk for their final destination aboard a replacement aircraft at 5.40pm Saudi time, or 6.40pm UAE time.

The airport said passengers had been cared for at the terminal after the emergency landing.

The replacement flight subsequently landed safely at Ben Gurion International Airport in Israel.

7.19pm: Emirates suspends Tel Aviv codeshare operations

Emirates said its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv had been suspended with immediate effect and until further notice.

Its travel advisory was last updated at 7.19pm UAE time.

9.29pm: GCAA calls it a 'security incident'

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority gave its first detailed account later that evening, describing what happened on FZ1073 as a“security incident” that had been brought under control.

The authority said the incident had forced the aircraft to divert and make an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport. It also confirmed that some members of the aircraft crew were injured and taken to hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical treatment.

The GCAA said its investigation teams were working with the relevant authorities to determine the causes and circumstances of the incident, including its operational and security aspects.

It also urged the public not to circulate unofficial information or pre-empt the findings of the investigation.

10.32pm: UAE Foreign Minister checks on passenger safety

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, spoke by phone with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar later that night.

During the call, Sheikh Abdullah enquired about the safety of passengers aboard FZ1073 following what the UAE had by then described as a“security incident” that had been brought under control.

He wished the passengers continued health and wellbeing and conveyed his greetings to their families.

11pm: Flydubai suspends all Israel flights

Flydubai announced that all flights to and from Israel would be temporarily suspended while the investigation into the FZ1073 incident continued.

The airline said the suspension had been made in coordination with the relevant authorities and would remain in place while investigators worked to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

“This temporary suspension will allow the relevant authorities to continue their work and establish all the facts surrounding the incident,” a flydubai spokesperson said.

The carrier said it would review the suspension as more information became available and was working to support affected passengers and provide alternative arrangements where possible.

Late September 30 into October 1: More details emerge

As the evening progressed, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu provided a much more detailed account of what Israeli authorities believed had happened inside the cockpit.

He said he had spoken to an Israeli passenger who described the aircraft going into a dive before he and a crew member managed to enter the cockpit.

Later, Netanyahu identified the injured captain as Indian national Smit Machchhar and said that despite being seriously wounded, he had managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to intervene.

US President Donald Trump subsequently said he had spoken“at length” with Netanyahu about the incident and recounted the version of events relayed to him.

Trump was careful to qualify the account, telling reporters:“This is the story that I heard - I don't know if it's true, but that's the story that I got from Bibi.”

By early October 1, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also responded, praising Machchhar's actions.

Modi described the captain as a“hero”, saying that despite being seriously injured, he had shown“immense courage” and an“unwavering resolve” to protect others, helping save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

October 110.57am: UAE announces investigation team

UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi ordered the formation of an investigation team comprising specialised members of the Public Prosecution to examine the FZ1073 incident.

The team began work in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant UAE authorities.

Investigators were directed to gather information and evidence, establish the facts and determine the circumstances and motives surrounding the incident.

Crucially, the investigation will also verify whether the incident“was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose or involved prior planning or direction”.

The Attorney-General urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information before the investigation is completed.

The UAE also clarified that its judicial authorities have jurisdiction because the aircraft is registered in the country and flies the UAE flag, meaning UAE law applies to crimes committed on board even outside the country's territory.

1.33pm: UAE says it is 'closely following' the incident

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE was closely following the case and reiterated that investigators were examining all circumstances and motives, including any possible terrorist link and whether there had been prior planning or direction.

The UAE also thanked the Saudi authorities for their cooperation and handling of the incident.

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