Uzbekistan's Construction Sector Grows 11.8% In 8M2026

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan completed 259.4 trillion soums (about $21.9 billion) worth of construction work in the period from January through August 2026, marking an 11.8% increase year on year.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

The construction sector continued to expand across the country, with Tashkent city accounting for the largest volume at 88.7 trillion soums (around $7.5 billion). Tashkent Region followed with 24.1 trillion soums (approx. $2 billion), while Fergana Region recorded 15.4 trillion soums (about $1.3 billion) and Bukhara Region 14.7 trillion soums (around $1.2 billion).

The capital remained the main center of construction activity, despite recording a comparatively moderate growth rate. According to the latest data, construction work in Tashkent increased 7.4% year on year, the lowest growth rate among the regions. By contrast, the fastest expansion was recorded in Karakalpakstan, where construction activity rose 40.8% to 8.9 trillion soums. Samarkand followed with 35.5%, Khorezm with 28.1%, Syrdarya with 23.7%, and Navoi with 22.9%.

The structure of construction activity also points to continued expansion beyond traditional building projects. Construction of buildings and structures accounted for 66.7% of the total, while civil engineering represented 21.4% and specialized construction work 11.9%. Civil engineering and specialized construction grew 31.6% and 36%, respectively, during the period.

Small enterprises and microfirms performed 54.8% of all construction work, equivalent to 142.2 trillion soums (about $12 billion), while large construction organizations accounted for another 25.7%.

According to Trend 's calculations, in the period from January through August 2026, construction volume was approximately 27.4 trillion soums (about $2.3 billion) higher than the estimated 232.0 trillion soums (around $19.6 billion) recorded in the same period of 2025. Tashkent city alone accounted for about 34.2% of the national construction volume, while Tashkent city and Tashkent Region together represented approximately 43.5%. The national figure corresponds to an average of roughly 32.4 trillion soums (approx. $2.7 billion) of construction work per month during the first eight months. The 11.8% annual growth also means the sector expanded by approximately $2.3 billion based on the reported $21.9 billion 2026 equivalent.