Luciphia Launches Reversible Fleece And Sherpa Pet Blanket Designed To Protect Shared Family Spaces

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fleece and Sherpa textures, an internal TPU barrier and machine-washable care are designed to help pets stay close while easing the practical demands of everyday cleanup

Chino, CA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luciphia, a pet essentials brand focused on comfort and connection between pets and families, today announced its Reversible Fleece and Sherpa Pet Blanket, a washable protective layer designed to help dogs and cats stay close to their families while reducing the everyday impact of fur, damp paws, drool, minor spills and pet accidents on furniture and other shared surfaces.

Featuring smooth fleece on one side and fluffy Sherpa on the other, the reversible blanket offers two resting textures in a single design. An internal TPU layer is intended to help slow everyday moisture from reaching sofas, beds, car seats, crates and other surfaces underneath, while machine-washable construction makes routine cleanup easier.

The blanket reflects a common reality of pet-friendly homes: the places where families relax are often the same places their pets want to be. Rather than separating pets from sofas, beds or other shared spaces, the Luciphia blanket provides a removable layer that can be lifted, washed and reused as part of everyday household care.









Two textures for different kinds of rest

The reversible construction pairs smooth fleece on one side with fluffy Sherpa on the other. The product specification lists a combined 440 GSM fabric weight, creating a substantial textile feel without turning the blanket into fixed furniture. The two surfaces allow a resting spot to change with a pet's preference, the room or the season. That flexibility matters because comfort is rarely a single setting: some pets seek a plush nest, while others settle more readily on a smoother surface.

Between the two fabric faces, an internal TPU layer is designed to help slow everyday moisture from reaching the surface underneath. The barrier can be useful around damp coats, water-bowl drips, minor spills and pet accidents. Its role is more accurately understood as an added layer of household protection rather than a promise against every leak or circumstance. Placement, the amount of liquid, laundering history and the condition of the blanket can all affect real-world performance.

Care was considered alongside comfort. The blanket is listed as machine washable using a cold wash and low-heat drying, and reinforced stitching is intended to support repeat use. A removable textile can be lifted from a couch, bed, crate or vehicle and cleaned separately, reducing the need to treat an entire piece of furniture after a small mess. That simple workflow can return time and attention to the pet rather than the cleanup.

The same practical layer can serve different care routines over time. A puppy learning household habits may need a washable surface in a crate or on a couch, while an adult dog coming in after damp weather may simply need a place to settle. Cats often choose familiar corners independently, making a movable blanket useful for marking out an accepted resting spot without changing the room. For an older pet that spends longer periods resting, the choice between fleece and Sherpa can also give the household another way to respond to changing preferences. These uses are ordinary rather than dramatic, but that is part of the point: considerate care is often built from small decisions repeated each day.









A familiar layer from room to road

The blanket is offered in several dimensions, from a 40-by-28-inch small size through larger sofa- and bed-covering formats, including queen and king options. Listed colors include Cookie Gray, Creamy Blue, Creamy Yellow and Mint Green. The range gives households a way to match the amount of coverage to a crate, chair, couch, bed or car seat, while choosing a color that can sit comfortably within an existing room rather than looking like temporary pet equipment.

Portability adds another kind of value. A blanket used at home can move to a crate, the back seat, a rental stay or a campsite, carrying a recognizable scent and texture into a less familiar setting. No textile can guarantee that an animal will feel calm, but a consistent resting surface may help preserve a sense of routine. For families traveling with pets, the same layer can also help contain fur and light mess before the trip continues.









Practical care with an emotional purpose

The most useful pet products often work in the background. A blanket does not ask a household to change the way affection is shown; it supports the spaces where affection already occurs. By combining a soft place to settle with a more manageable cleaning layer, the design serves both sides of a shared home: the animal seeking comfort and the person responsible for maintaining the surroundings. That balance gives the product an altruistic role beyond furniture protection alone.

Luciphia's broader product range centers on pet textiles, including fleece and Sherpa blankets, moisture-managing covers and cooling pads. That continuing focus provides context for the construction and care details used in this release. Trust also depends on clear limits, which is why the blanket's internal barrier is described as an aid for everyday moisture rather than an unconditional performance guarantee. Size selection, care instructions and intended placement remain important parts of the ownership experience.

The brand's stated vision is:“To create a world where every pet feels safe, loved, and truly part of the family.” Its mission is:“Through thoughtful designs and caring products, Luciphia helps pets feel loved, and families feel connected.” In the context of this blanket, those ideas take a practical form: a pet can remain near the people and places associated with home, while the household gains a simpler layer of support for the responsibilities that make closeness possible.

Product information

Product specifications, current size and color availability can be reviewed on the Amazon product page. Additional information about the company's values and approach to pet care is available through the Luciphia brand story. Pricing and availability may change by selection and date.

Explore more thoughtfully designed pet essentials at the Luciphia Amazon Store:

About Luciphia

Luciphia creates thoughtful pet essentials that bring comfort, practical support, and a deeper sense of connection to everyday family life. Guided by a warm, trustworthy, and caring approach, the brand focuses on details that help pets feel secure and at ease while giving families greater peace of mind. Its products are shaped around real routines-from rest and travel to changing weather and shared spaces at home-combining dependable function with a companion-like spirit. Luciphia's vision is to help create a world where every pet feels safe, loved, and truly part of the family.

CONTACT: Media Contact Luciphia... +1 (520) 860-4485