Gandhi Jayanti Special: Oscar-Winning Biopic To Munna Bhai, 10 Movies You Should Watch

From Ben Kingsley's Oscar-winning portrayal to Naseeruddin Shah and Deepak Antani, explore 10 films that brought Mahatma Gandhi's life, ideas and legacy to the big screen in different ways.

Gandhi continues to be one of the most recognized names in the history of India, and cinema has continued to revisit the life, philosophy, and complex legacy of the leader through various films. Filmmakers have portrayed Gandhi from an internationally acclaimed biography of his life to fictional stories depicting the application of his philosophies in contemporary society.

Here is a list of 10 movies for Gandhi Jayanti that have provided memorable portrayals of Mahatma Gandhi:

1. Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh (2023)

Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh by Rajkumar Santoshi is a fiction-based historical alternative. In this story of an imaginary scenario where Gandhi survives the murder attack, Deepak Antani plays the role of Gandhi.

The movie is based on the murder of Gandhi and offers an imaginary take on this historical fact. Jesus Sans plays the role of Gandhi in this movie.

The film directed by Gurinder Chadha is devoted to the period before the Partition of India. Neeraj Kabi plays Gandhi in the historical drama.

Also called Mudhalvar Mahatma, this Tamil movie shows how Gandhi comes back to modern India. S. Kanagaraj plays Gandhi in the movie, and the plot focuses on the interaction of Gandhi's ideas with the modern society.

In Feroz Abbas Khan's film Gandhi, My Father, the audience is provided with another Gandhi's personality. The director focused on the personal life of Gandhi, showing him as a person who had problems with his firstborn son, Harilal Gandhi.

The film by Rajkumar Hirani portrayed Gandhi in another way. Munna sees Gandhi in a spirit, and the plot focuses on the practical implementation of Gandhi's concepts, later referred to as "Gandhigiri."

Gandhi appears in Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram amid the chaotic events of the Partition and his murder. Naseeruddin Shah played Gandhi, and the movie follows the change in the protagonist's attitudes during the communal violence.

In Shyam Benegal's movie, "The Making of the Mahatma," Gandhi's life is taken back to 21 years spent by him in South Africa, where he was portrayed by Rajit Kapur.

Directed by Ketan Mehta, the movie "Sardar" is about the life of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with Gandhi being portrayed by Annu Kapoor. The movie presents Gandhi in the political journey and interactions of Patel and Gandhi in India's freedom struggle.

Among the popular movies on Gandhi, Richard Attenborough's "Gandhi" is one of the most recognized. The biographical drama starring Ben Kingsley as Gandhi depicts the political journey of Gandhi and his contribution to India's freedom struggle.

These movies clearly illustrate that how cinema has presented different facets of Gandhi in different ways.