College Of Biologists And APREFLOFAS Call For Enhanced Wildlife Protection Following Sloth Incident In San Carlos

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The College of Biologists of Costa Rica and the Association for the Conservation of Flora and Fauna (APREFLOFAS) have called for reinforced wildlife protection measures following the release of a video recorded in Pital de San Carlos, in which a Coopelesca worker removes a sloth from an electrical power line and subsequently drops it from the utility pole.

APREFLOFAS questioned the way the animal was handled and pointed out that, based on the observed circumstances, it could have suffered an electrocution.

Coopelesca later acknowledged that the procedure applied by its worker was inappropriate and noted that its protocols for wildlife care were not correctly applied on this occasion.

The cooperative also indicated that it will reinforce training and awareness for its staff and will follow up on the case through its internal mechanisms. According to the entity, the sloth survived, was in good condition, and did not require veterinary attention.

The College of Biologists, for its part, urged that any interaction with wildlife be carried out responsibly and safely, to protect both the animals and people. The entity reported that it sent a formal note to the organization involved with technical recommendations on wildlife management and environmental best practices.

The guild also proposed that organizations whose work may generate this type of encounter should have duly registered professional biologists with knowledge in wildlife management, so they can properly prepare staff to respond adequately in these situations.

More Than 25,000 Electrocution Reports Between 2019 and 2023

APREFLOFAS used the case to recall that, according to data from the Ministry of Environment and Energy's (Minae) Guide for the Prevention and Mitigation of Wildlife Electrocution by Power Lines in Costa Rica, 25,103 reports of wildlife electrocution were recorded between 2019 and 2023.

The guide itself identifies two-toed sloths among the animals that frequently enter rescue centers due to this type of incident.

APREFLOFAS requested updated information from Minae regarding reports of electrocuted animals during 2024 and 2025, as the data cited by the organization only goes up to 2023.

The organization also asked to strengthen the operational capacity of the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac), improve training for personnel who handle wildlife, and guarantee the availability of appropriate equipment.

Regulations Establish Obligations for Electric Companies

Since 2021, Costa Rican legislation has recognized the two-toed sloth (Choloepus hoffmanni) and the three-toed sloth (Bradypus variegatus) as national symbols of wildlif.

Law 10,007 also establishes responsibilities for ICE and electric companies in adopting measures designed to reduce harm and injuries to these species caused by power lines.

Added to these provisions is Executive Decree 44329-MINAE, in effect since January 2024, which establishes obligations for companies holding concessions for electricity generation, transmission, and distribution.

Among these are continuously identifying points where wildlife electrocutions occur, prioritizing mitigation measures in environmentally fragile areas, and assessing alternatives such as network insulation, route changes, or underground lines.

The decree also mandates that electricity generation, transmission, or distribution companies must submit information to Minae during the first fortnight of February each year regarding the previous year's recorded victims, including species, cause, date, and location of the incidents, as well as eventual damage to the network and service disruptions.

APREFLOFAS maintained that the country has regulations to address the problem, but considers that limitations persist in guaranteeing their enforcement. The organization asked Minae, Sinac, and other responsible institutions to oversee the effective compliance of these provisions and requested sufficient resources from the Executive Branch and the Legislative Assembly to strengthen response capacity.

The College of Biologists concurred on the need to improve preparedness for encounters with wildlife and expressed its willingness to collaborate with companies and organizations in defining alternatives and protocols that reduce risks to animals.

The post College of Biologists and APREFLOFAS Call for Enhanced Wildlife Protection Following Sloth Incident in San Carlos appeared first on The Costa Rica News.