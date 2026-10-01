Troman Industries And HCT Announce Global Partnership To Advance Battery Fire Protection For Public Transit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trident early detection and F-500 suppression technology combine to deliver a coordinated approach to battery-electric bus fire protection

Fayetteville, GEORGIA, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troman Industries and Hazard Control Technologies, Inc. (HCT) announce a global partnership for mobile applications, with a primary focus on advancing fire protection for public transportation vehicles. The partnership brings together Troman's Trident thermal detection, notification, and suppression platform with HCT's F-500 Encapsulator Agent technology and portable firefighting equipment to address the evolving fire protection needs of transit fleets.

As transit agencies expand their battery-electric bus operations, detecting and responding to developing battery hazards becomes increasingly important. Lithium-ion battery fires present challenges that extend beyond visible flames, including intense heat, thermal propagation between cells, toxic gases, and the potential for re-ignition. An effective response requires both early warning and suppression technology suited to those hazards.

Earlier detection. Earlier suppression.

Trident is designed to identify developing thermal hazards and communicate critical information in real time. HCT's F-500 technology provides a complementary suppression capability, with demonstrated performance in suppressing lithium-ion battery fires through cooling and fuel encapsulation.

Together, these capabilities support a clear objective: detect a developing battery event sooner and enable suppression at the earliest actionable moment. Earlier deployment can help control heat and limit escalation before a localized battery incident develops into a larger vehicle fire.

“For transit agencies, the critical question isn't simply how to respond to a battery fire-it's how early you can identify the conditions leading to one and take action,” said Brandon Curtis, Executive Vice President of Sales, Business & Product Development at Troman Industries.“Trident provides the early detection and real-time information. HCT brings proven suppression technology. By connecting those capabilities, we can help agencies intervene earlier, limit escalation, and better protect passengers, operators, vehicles, and the broader fleet.”

Manufactured in the United States and used by firefighters and industrial customers worldwide since 1997, F-500 is fluorine-free, biodegradable, and noncorrosive. Its cooling and encapsulation capabilities make it a valuable addition to the partnership's approach to battery fire protection.

By combining Troman's transit experience and connected detection capabilities with HCT's suppression expertise, the companies aim to give transit agencies a more complete response to battery fire hazards-from the first indication of trouble through suppression.

About Hazard Control Technologies

Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, Hazard Control Technologies, Inc. provides fire suppression, vapor mitigation, and contamination control solutions worldwide. Founded in 1997, HCT manufactures F-500 Encapsulator Agent and supports customers with suppression equipment, systems, and training.

About Troman Industries

Troman Industries is a transit technology and fire safety company specializing in advanced fire detection, suppression, fleet intelligence, and vehicle safety solutions for public transportation agencies and bus manufacturers throughout North America. Its flagship TridentTM platform combines real-time monitoring, predictive intelligence, early detection, notification, and mitigation technologies to help identify emerging fire risks before they become catastrophic events.

Press Inquiries

Brandon Curtis

...

(320) 761-5971



57760 Holiday Place

Elkhart, IN 46517